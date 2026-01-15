President Cyril Ramaphosa visits flood-stricken areas in Limpopo, 15 Jan
President Cyril Ramaphosa will this afternoon, Thursday 15 January 2026, visit flood-stricken parts of Limpopo, to assess the extent of the damage and the response of government.
The President’s thoughts are with families who have lost loved ones, people who have been injured and individuals, businesses and organisations who have lost property.
Due to the constraints presented by the state of the roads in the flood areas and rescue missions currently under way, facilitation of media coverage will be constrained. Presidency will endeavour to gather footage and distribute to the media.
