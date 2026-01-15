Blackswan Cybersecurity Ranks #115 on MSSP Alert’s Global Top 250 MSSPs List for 2025

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackswan Cybersecurity, LLC (Blackswan), a leading managed security service provider (MSSP), today announced its recognition as #115 on the 2025 MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs list, a prestigious annual ranking of the world's top managed security service providers. MSSP Alert evaluates providers based on service strength, innovation, and market presence, highlighting leaders in the global managed security market.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by MSSP Alert as one of the top managed security service providers globally,” said Dr. Mike Saylor, CEO, Blackswan Cybersecurity, LLC. “Being ranked #115 truly reflects our team’s dedication to providing accessible, enterprise-grade protection tailored for each organization’s business needs, ensuring our clients have 24/7 assurance in this rapidly changing threat landscape”.

Companies on the list are evaluated on managed security services revenue, growth, geographic reach, service offerings, and industry presence, notes MSSP Alert.

The full 2025 MSSP Alert Top 250 list is available at: https://www.msspalert.com/top-250

About Blackswan Cybersecurity, LLC (Blackswan)

Blackswan is a leader in fit-for-purpose cybersecurity solutions, helping companies identify the right safeguards for protecting data assets and outperforming compliance requirements with a customizable suite of skills, capabilities, and services. Powered by Blackswan’s North Texas Cyber Fusion Center, the company provides around-the-clock access to cyber professionals and ‘eyes-on-glass’ threat monitoring, detection, and remediation. Blackswan strives to democratize enterprise-level security, offering the same level of protection for organizations of all sizes.

For more information, visit http://www.blackswan-cybersecurity.com.

Christopher Roach
Blackswan Cybersecurity, LLC
About

Blackswan Cybersecurity was created in February of 2020 as the commercial, for-profit cybersecurity service delivery arm of the non-profit Cyber Defense Center, Inc., which has operated since March 2011. Blackswan’s seasoned management team and cyber experts provide services and capabilities that support the full lifecycle of cybersecurity, including Advisory, IT Audit, Risk, and Compliance, Remediation Support, Cyber Assessments, Digital Forensics and Incident Response, and 24×7 Managed Cybersecurity Services. Blackswan Cybersecurity is a leader in fit-for-purpose cybersecurity solutions. Blackswan helps companies identify the right safeguards for protecting their data assets and outperforming cybersecurity compliance requirements by offering a customizable, comprehensive suite of skills, capabilities, and services. Our services range from comprehensive 24/7/365 managed security services (SOC-as-a-service), assessment-level gap analysis, vulnerability identification and remediation, incident and breach response, user awareness training, GRC assessments and analysis, and virtual CISO services. Powered by Blackswan’s Cyber Fusion Center, Blackswan Cybersecurity provides around-the-clock access to cyber professionals and ‘eyes-on-glass’ threat monitoring, detection, and remediation services from the North Texas-based Cyber Fusion Center (SOC evolved). Blackswan Cybersecurity strives to democratize enterprise-level security services, offering the same level of skills, capabilities, and protection against data breaches for organizations of all sizes.

