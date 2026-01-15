International Humanitarian College London (IHCL) announces key academic appointment - Dr. Yuliia Shyshatska

Dr Yuliia who has joined IHCL's Leadership Team

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reflecting the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and global expansion, IHCL is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Yuliia Shyshatska as Director of Academic Operations. Dr. Shyshatska joins the UK-based senior leadership team, bringing a strong past record in higher education and academic development to support IHCL’s mission of bridging innovation with practice-oriented learning.The International Humanitarian College London (IHCL) is a flagship joint Ukrainian-British educational collaboration. The college offers accredited Master's programmes and professional short courses, combining innovative learning models with historic classical British academic traditions, with its campus in Bayswater, London.IHCL’s Managing Director and co-founder, Dr. Rod Brazier , a British education specialist with extensive experience in managing leading educational institutions in the United Kingdom explains, “Dr. Shyshatska’s appointment underscores IHCL’s focus on academic quality, rigorous standards, and student success. In her new role as Director of Academic Operations, she will oversee curriculum design, academic policy, quality assurance, and the enhancement of teaching and learning across all programmes.”The IHCL educational model is built on the principles of innovation, flexibility, and student-centred learning. Programmes include both traditional disciplines – such as psychology, management, and hotel and restaurant business – and innovative courses like Mastering Digital Marketing with AI, AI for Business Professionals, and Strategic Leadership in an AI World, plus courses to teach people how be a successful ‘Digital Nomad’. Dr. Shyshatska, said, “Joining IHCL at this pivotal stage of growth in early 2026 is a tremendous privilege. I am inspired by the college’s bold vision to integrate cutting-edge learning models with a deep respect for academic tradition. Together with the faculty I will help build, we will ensure that our students receive a transformative education that prepares them for leadership in a rapidly changing world.” Dr. Shyshatska holds a PhD in Law and is a Doctor of Science candidate in International Law, highlighting her rigorous academic foundation and lifelong commitment to research and teaching. She has also completed postgraduate study in education and professional development certifications, including specialised training for external examiners that deepens her expertise in academic integrity, quality assurance, and higher education governance.Dr. Shyshatska’s background spans both teaching and academic leadership, with experience at institutions in the United Kingdom and internationally, that reinforces her qualifications for this strategic role. “The addition of Dr. Shyshatska to our team marks a significant milestone in IHCL’s development,” added Dr.Serhii Kosianenko, CEO of IHCL. “Her passion for learning, deep understanding of academic systems, and global perspective will be invaluable as we expand our offerings, strengthen academic standards, and deliver impactful experiences for our students.”Studies at IHCL will be available in three formats: on-campus, online, and blended, allowing students to balance education with their professional and personal commitments. Each student receives personalised academic support and professional mentorship from practitioner-lecturers with real industry experience. IHCL has already opened applications for its first intake of master's students. The academic year is scheduled to begin in February 2026, with several enrolment cycles planned throughout the year to provide maximum convenience for applicants from around the world. IHCL welcomes approaches from partner universities wishing to partner.Notes to EditorsAbout International Humanitarian College London (IHCL) www.ihcl.org.uk The International Humanitarian College London was established in 2025 following two years of preparatory work. The college holds educational licences in both the United Kingdom and Ukraine. IHCL offers accredited Master’s programmes and professional short courses, combining innovative learning models with classical British academic traditions. The college operates independently but is supported by the International Educational Corporation. Its educational philosophy emphasises interactive teaching and practical problem-solving from the very first days of study, underpinned by the Adaptive Chunked Experiential Learning (ACEL) model.About Dr. Yuliia Shyshatska, Director of Academic OperationsDr. Yuliia Shyshatska recently joined IHCL as Director of Academic Operations. She holds a PhD in Law and is currently a Doctor of Science candidate in International Law, demonstrating a commitment to advanced scholarship and academic rigour. Dr. Shyshatska brings extensive experience in higher education leadership, curriculum development, and quality assurance with prior roles at the Odessa Law Academy and Director of Law Clinic and Deputy Head of International Humanitarian University (IHU). Prior to joining IHCL, she contributed to academic and professional communities in the United Kingdom, most recently at the London College of Contemporary Arts, part of the Global University Systems group, enhancing academic standards and student outcomes through roles that emphasised teaching excellence, academic integrity, and lifelong learning initiatives. Her appointment reflects IHCL’s dedication to academic excellence, student success, and global educational impactAbout Dr. Serhii Kosianenko (Co-Founder IHCL)Dr. Serhii Kosianenko is Co-founder and CEO of International Humanitarian College London. He is also a CEO of International Educational Company, a group of 10 educational institutions spanning universities, colleges, and schools across Ukraine. Serhii also serves as Co-Founder and Vice President of Business Development at International Humanitarian University (7,000 students) and Commercial Director and Co-Founder of International Academic School of Odesa (1,000 learners). With extensive experience in higher education leadership, Dr. Kosianenko specialises in international development, technological innovation, and sustainable growth strategies across global educational institutions.About Dr. Rod Brazier, Managing Director (Co-Founder IHCL)Dr. Rod Brazier is co-founder and Managing Director of IHCL. A British education specialist with many years of experience in academic management and leading educational institutions in the United Kingdom. He previously served as Principal of the London College of Contemporary Arts (LCCA), where he significantly raised the quality of education and student success metrics. Rod has also worked for London Metropolitan University, Anglia Ruskin University, Kaplan, Pearson & GUS/LCCA. His educational philosophy emphasises interactive teaching and practical problem-solving. Rod was listed in the Education Investor ‘Power List’ as ‘one to watch’ in 2025.

