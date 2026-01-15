Mary Technologies Launches AskMary AI Health Assistant in U.S

AskMary AI Health Assistant logo

Mary Technologies announces the launch of AskMary AI Health Assistant in the U.S. to provide symptom assessment and direct access to licensed physicians.

AskMary combines the speed of artificial intelligence with the clinical judgment of real physicians” — Felix D. Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Mary Technologies Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mary Technologies has announced the U.S. launch of AskMary , an artificial intelligence–powered health assistant that provides symptom assessment, health information, and direct access to licensed physicians.The platform is designed to help patients make informed healthcare decisions from home while reducing unnecessary emergency room visits and in-person consultations.Unlike many AI health tools that offer only general medical guidance, AskMary connects users directly to licensed medical doctors for real-time consultations and follow-up care, the company said.“AskMary combines the speed of artificial intelligence with the clinical judgment of real physicians,” said Felix D. Davis Chief Executive Officer of Mary Technologies. “Patients are not left on their own after an AI interaction. A licensed doctor oversees care until medical risks are addressed.”All physicians on the platform are certified medical doctors with years of clinical experience.The company has already deployed AskMary in parts of Africa and other international markets, where it has expanded access to healthcare in under-served communities. In rural areas of Ghana, users rely on the platform to avoid long travel times and limited access to medical facilities.One user, identified only as Sulemana, contacted AskMary in January 2026 after experiencing severe eye pain. After an initial AI assessment, he was connected to a physician through the platform.“The consultation was one of the best I’ve had,” Sulemana said.Following the virtual visit, the physician issued a digital prescription and continued to monitorhis recovery.Sulemana is not the only user contacted. Every user who requests physician care is connected to a licensed doctor regardless of location.With its U.S. launch, the company aims to expand access to timely, affordable healthcare while maintaining physician-led oversight.“Healthcare should be accessible, intelligent, and human-centered,” said Felix Davis. “AskMary is built to close the gap between AI innovation and real medical care.”About Mary TechnologiesMary Technologies is a healthcare infrastructure company focused on delivering clinical-grade primary care at the last mile. By combining distributed Patient Access Terminals, AI-driven triage, and licensed physician oversight, Mary Technologies enables data-driven remote diagnosis and expands access to lifesaving care in underserved communities worldwide.Yirifa Yunus MumuniChief Communications and Public Trust Officer,voice@mary.technology30 Otis St, San Francisco, CA

