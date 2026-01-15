True Protection Expands Commercial Security System Installations Across All Industries in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- True Protection, one of Texas’ most trusted commercial security providers, announced the continued expansion of its commercial and enterprise security system installations across Houston , delivering advanced, no-contract security solutions to businesses in every major industry.Backed by 300+ customer reviews and a strong reputation for reliability and service, True Protection protects businesses throughout Houston with customized security systems designed to safeguard people, property, and operations.Serving All Industries in HoustonTrue Protection provides commercial security solutions for businesses across the full Houston market, including:- Food & Beverage Industrial Warehouses & Distribution Centers- Office Buildings- Retail Locations- Schools & Educational Facilities- Small BusinessesEach system is engineered around industry-specific risks, compliance needs, and operational workflows, ensuring scalable protection for both single-location and multi-site businesses.Comprehensive Commercial Security SolutionsTrue Protection offers fully integrated business security systems, including:- Commercial intrusion and alarm systems- 24/7 UL-certified, 5-Diamond alarm monitoring- CCTV and AI-powered video surveillance- Cloud-based access control systems- Centralized multi-location dashboards- Energy and temperature monitoring solutions- Mobile and web-based business security appsThese solutions give Houston business owners real-time visibility, intelligent reporting, and centralized control from anywhere.A Trusted Local Texas Security CompanyAs a locally operated Texas company, True Protection combines enterprise-grade technology with responsive, on-the-ground service. Key advantages include:- No contracts, ever- Transparent pricing with no hidden fees- Same-day service availability- A+ Better Business Bureau rating- Industry-leading response times- Award-winning customer service- Commercial-grade equipment with limited lifetime warranties“True Protection's mission is to provide Houston businesses with reliable, intelligent security without long-term commitments,” said a True Protection spokesperson. “We design systems around how businesses actually operate.”Houston Location & Service AreaTrue Protection proudly serves Houston and surrounding areas from its local office:True ProtectionFree Commercial Security ConsultationsHouston business owners can schedule a free on-site evaluation or phone consultation to receive a customized security plan and quote. Call +1-832-786-8284 to get started.

