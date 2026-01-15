Nearly $1 Million Awarded in Mississippi Lottery 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing

January Brings Big Wins

JACKSON, MISS. – A dozen Mississippi Lottery players turned losing scratch-off tickets into winning ones, sharing a total of $945,000 in prizes through the Mississippi Lottery 2nd Chance promotional drawings conducted Tuesday, Jan. 13.

The drawings featured twelve eligible scratch-off games, and the following winners will be notified by certified mail.

$200,000 : A Hazlehurst player won from a $10 $200,000 Fortune scratch-off game purchased from Gallman Truck Stop in Gallman.

: A player won from a $10 scratch-off game purchased from Gallman Truck Stop in Gallman. $200,000: A Pearl player won from a $10 Blistering Hot 7s scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #107 in Jackson.

A player won from a $10 scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #107 in Jackson. $200,000: A Southaven player won from a $10 $200,000 Jackpot scratch-off game purchased from Time Saver in Horn Lake.

A player won from a $10 scratch-off game purchased from Time Saver in Horn Lake. $100,000: A Starkville player won from a $5 Pink Panther ™ Diamond Tripler scratch-off game purchased from Down the Hatch in Starkville.

A player won from a $5 scratch-off game purchased from Down the Hatch in Starkville. $100,000: A Jackson player won from a $5 Diamonds and Dollars scratch-off game purchased from Byram Chevron in Byram.

A player won from a $5 scratch-off game purchased from Byram Chevron in Byram. $40,000: A Louisville player won from a $3 SKEE-BALL ® scratch-off game purchased from Walmart-Mart Superstore #183 in Louisville.

A player won from a $3 scratch-off game purchased from Walmart-Mart Superstore #183 in Louisville. $30,000: A Corinth player won from a $3 Crossword scratch-off game purchased from Circle K Store #2721537 in Corinth.

A player won from a $3 scratch-off game purchased from Circle K Store #2721537 in Corinth. $25,000: A Clinton player won from a $2 $25,000 Spectacular scratch-off game purchased from Fleetway 108 in Madison.

A player won from a $2 scratch-off game purchased from Fleetway 108 in Madison. $20,000: A Houston player won from a $2 Summer Lucky Times 5 scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #4146 in Houston.

A player won from a $2 scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #4146 in Houston. $20,000: A Jackson player won from a $2 Win Win Win scratch-off game purchased from Mississippi Lottery Corporation in Flowood.

A player won from a $2 scratch-off game purchased from Mississippi Lottery Corporation in Flowood. $5,000: A Gulfport player won from a $1 $1 Lottery Ticket scratch-off game purchased from Keith’s Superstore #90 in D’Iberville.

A player won from a $1 scratch-off game purchased from Keith’s Superstore #90 in D’Iberville. $5,000: A Purvis player won from a $1 Triple Tripler scratch-off game purchased from Keith’s Superstore #135 in Hattiesburg.

Players can continue to enter non-winning tickets at mslottery.com/2nd-chance for future 2nd Chance promotional drawings. The next 2nd Chance drawing is scheduled for April 9, 2026.

January Sees Big Wins for Mississippi Lottery Players

Mississippi Lottery players are starting 2026 with major wins across the state. On Thursday, Jan. 8, a Match 5 ticket purchased at Circle K Store #2723445 in Vicksburg matched all five numbers to claim a $294,000 jackpot. Just three days earlier, a Powerball ticket purchased in Grenada won $50,000.

Scratch-off games are also delivering big prizes, including a $500,000 top prize won on a $100 Million Extravaganza ticket sold in Olive Branch; $100,000 top prizes won on a Full of $5,000s ticket purchased in West Point and a Double the Money ticket purchased in Starkville; two $100,000 prizes won on Millionaire Maker tickets sold in New Augusta and McComb; and a $40,000 top prize won on a 15X Crossword ticket purchased in Wiggins.

Jackpot Update



Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $230 million with an estimated cash value of $105.1 million. The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $179 million, with an estimated cash value of $80.8 million, while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $12.98 million with an estimated cash value of $5.86 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $62 thousand.