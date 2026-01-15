Mission Mobile Medical Adds Healthcare Navigation Pioneer Dr. Eric Bricker to Executive in Residence Team

Logo

Health care navigation leader joins Mission Mobile Medical's EIR team as demand accelerates for deployable, outcomes-driven care infrastructure

We support the largest network of mobile health programs - we need leaders who can turn complexity into action. Eric has and his perspective enhances our ability to build effective delivery models” — Amanda LeFever

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Mobile Medical Group today announced that internal medicine physician and health care navigation pioneer Dr. Eric Bricker has joined the company’s Executive in Residence (EIR) team, strengthening its leadership bench as demand grows for scalable, community-based care delivery models across underserved populations.Dr. Bricker combines extensive clinical experience, enterprise health care navigation, and deep fluency in health care finance. He co-founded and served as the former chief medical officer of Compass Professional Health Services, a healthcare navigation company that grew to approximately 1.8 million members and served over 2,000 employer clients, including T-Mobile, Southwest Airlines, and Chili’s/Maggiano’s Restaurants. Compass was acquired by Alight Solutions in 2018, expanding the platform’s reach in enterprise benefits and navigation services.“Eric brings a level of clarity that is rare in health care,” said Amanda LeFever, president of Mission Mobile Medical Group. “He understands how care is delivered, how it’s financed, and where systems break down when theory meets reality. As we continue to support the largest network of mobile health programs nationally, we need leaders who can turn complexity into action. Eric has achieved that on a large scale, and his perspective enhances our ability to build effective delivery models that work in the real world.”Mission Mobile Medical developed its Executive in Residence program to place proven operators alongside its leadership as the company rapidly expands its national footprint and supports health plans, public agencies, and community partners seeking faster, more resilient care-delivery solutions.Before founding Compass, Bricker worked in health care finance during his medical training. He earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine and completed his internal medicine residency at Johns Hopkins. He later worked as a hospitalist at Baylor Health System, an experience that continues to shape his focus on access barriers, care fragmentation, and system-level performance.Following the acquisition of Compass, Bricker founded AHealthcareZ, a health care finance education platform designed to demystify the economics of the U.S. health care system. The platform offers over 400 educational videos and has more than 130,000 subscribers and followers on YouTube and LinkedIn. His work is widely utilized by clinicians, employers, operators, and investors seeking practical insights into how health care operates behind the scenes.“Many conversations about health care focus on what should happen in theory. I’ve spent my career focused on what actually does happen when incentives, access, and reality collide. Mission Mobile Medical understands that gap better than most,” said Dr. Eric Bricker. “They’re building reliable health care delivery that works in the real world. I’m joining because this team is fixing the parts that fail patients, plans, and communities every day.”As an Executive in Residence, Bricker will advise Mission Mobile Medical’s leadership on program design, partner alignment, and performance strategy, focusing on translating complex health care economics into scalable, operational models that improve access and outcomes in rural and underserved communities.###About Mission Mobile Medical GroupMission Mobile Medical Group is the market leader in mobile healthcare, supporting the world’s largest network of mobile health programs across the US, Puerto Rico, and Canada. As a public benefit corporation and certified B Corporation, the company delivers data-driven mobile healthcare programs and produces more than twice the capacity of its closest competitor, with industry-leading reliability. Through partnerships with managed care organizations, health systems, and public agencies, Mission Mobile Medical expands care capacity and strengthens healthcare networks in rural and underserved areas, resulting in measurable improvements in access, quality, and outcomes.To learn more, visit www.missionmobilemed.com

