Mary Health revolutionizes Healthcare Access and Delivery in United States

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mary Health., a global leader in innovative health technology has introduced its flagship ultramodern and high-tech Artificial Intelligence health technology products and services into the United States market. This is part of the company’s aim of helping transform the American healthcare landscape with its suite of advanced, patient-centric solutions: Ask Mary Doc Mary , and the Patient Access Terminal (P.A.T).With a proven track record of success in international markets, Mary Health brings fresh perspective and powerful tools to address some of the most pressing challenges in U.S. healthcare, including access disparities, administrative burdens, and the need for more personalized patient engagement."We are incredibly excited to introduce Mary Health and our innovative platforms to the United States," said Felix Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Mary Technologies Inc. "Our mission is to empower both patients and providers with intuitive, intelligent technology that simplifies healthcare, improves outcomes, and fosters a more connected health ecosystem. We believe our solutions will play a pivotal role in making quality healthcare more accessible and efficient for all Americans."Mary Health offers a comprehensive ecosystem designed to streamline every aspect of the patient journey:• Ask Mary: An intelligent, AI-powered virtual health assistant that provides immediate, reliable information, symptom assessment, and guidance to appropriate care pathways. Ask Mary empowers patients to make informed decisions about their health from the comfort of their homes, reducing unnecessary doctor visits and emergency room usage.• Doc Mary: A robust telehealth platform that seamlessly connects healthcare providers for virtual consultations, prescriptions and ongoing care management. Doc Mary is the healthcare provider’s companion and enhances provider efficiency, extends reach to under-served populations, and offers patients convenient access to medical expertise.• Patient Access Terminal: A state-of-the-art kiosk solution designed for healthcare facilities, allowing patients to easily check-in, update information, schedule appointments, and access health resources. The Patient Access Terminal significantly reduces wait times, automates administrative tasks, and enhances the patient experience upon arrival.The introduction of Mary Health comes at a critical time when the demand for digital health solutions is rapidly accelerating. The company’s commitment to security, interoperability, and user-friendly design positions it as a key player in the ongoing digital transformation of healthcare.We will be actively engaging with healthcare systems, providers, and key stakeholders across the U.S. in the coming months to demonstrate the impact and benefits of its platforms.About Mary Health:Mary Health is a global health technology company based in San Francisco, CA, dedicated to innovating and delivering solutions that improve healthcare access, efficiency, and outcomes worldwide. With a strong presence in Africa, Mary Health is expanding across the world. Through its distinct brands, the company provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered and digital platforms designed to empower patients and providers alike. With a focus on user experience, data security, and clinical efficacy, Mary Health. is committed to shaping the future of healthcare.Contact:Yirifa Yunus MumuniChief Communications and Public Trust Officer,Mary Healthvoice@mary.technology+1 603-322-0915 – United States30 Otis St, San Francisco, CA

