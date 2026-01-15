Inferno Tea Co. Redefines Tea Culture With Bold, Jalapeño-Infused Craft Blends

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inferno Tea Co ., a Seattle-born craft tea brand, is redefining the beverage space with its bold line of spicy teas made from real fruit, premium teas, and real jalapeño pieces. Created for heat seekers and flavor rebels, Inferno Tea delivers a clean, energizing experience that challenges the conventions of traditional tea.Unlike conventional spiced teas that rely on powdered seasonings or artificial flavoring, Inferno Tea Co. uses actual jalapeño pieces blended directly into premium black and green teas with real fruit. The result is a smooth yet fiery brew that warms the body, sharpens focus, and delivers sustained natural energy, without the sugar overload or crash commonly associated with coffee and energy drinks.Inferno Tea Co.’s full lineup features four unapologetically bold blends, each priced at $12.00 and designed to be enjoyed hot or cold:Passionfruit Pyre:A black tea base blended with passionfruit pieces, marigold petals, jalapeño pieces, and passionfruit essence for a bright, tropical heat.Fireberry Kiwi:Sencha green tea combined with strawberry pieces, kiwi pieces, jalapeño pieces, and strawberry kiwi essence for a sweet-heat balance.Hellapeño Citrus:Sencha green tea infused with orange peel, orange pieces, jalapeño pieces, and orange essence for a crisp, zesty burn.Molten Mango:Black tea paired with mango pieces, marigold petals, jalapeño pieces, and mango essence for a rich, smooth heat experience.Each blend is crafted to fit seamlessly into daily routines, whether as a morning wake-up, pre-workout boost, afternoon recharge, or post-meal reset. The teas can be steeped hot for a warming kick or cold-brewed for a refreshing, lingering burn.“At its core, Inferno Tea is about doing tea differently,” said a spokesperson for Inferno Tea Co. “We wanted to create something that delivers real flavor, real heat, and real benefits, without artificial additives or sugar-loaded stimulants.”Beyond bold flavor, Inferno Tea highlights the functional benefits of spicy tea, including increased alertness, digestive support, and natural energy driven by capsaicin. These qualities make Inferno Tea an appealing alternative for consumers seeking cleaner, more intentional ways to stay energized throughout the day.Founded in Seattle, Inferno Tea Co. was built for people who want more from their cup. The brand’s mission is to shake up everyday tea with high-quality, unapologetically bold blends that spark curiosity and redefine what tea can be.Inferno Tea Co. products are available online, including a popular sampler bundle for customers looking to explore multiple flavors. For more information, visit infernotea.co or follow Inferno Tea Co. on Instagram and TikTok for updates, drops, and spicy tea culture.Media Contact:Inferno Tea Co.Email: info@infernotea.coWebsite: https://infernotea.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.