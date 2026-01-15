The Estate Agency and South Sound Luxe Homes Partner to Elevate Luxury Homeownership Experience

Luxury real estate meets white-glove household staffing to support clients well beyond closing

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Estate Agency , a premier household staffing firm known for its discreet, highly vetted, white-glove service has announced a new partnership with South Sound Luxe Homes . The collaboration brings trusted household staffing support to the clients of South Sound Luxe Homes nationwide, ensuring that the transition into a new luxury home is seamless, supported and thoughtfully managed.Today’s luxury buyers are investing in a lifestyle, rather than just the property. They want continuity, ease and partners who understand the standards that come with high-end living. But purchasing a luxury home often comes with the challenge of finding reliable, professional household staff who meet both practical and personal expectations.Broadly, the partnership signals a growing evolution in luxury real estate. Service is no longer limited to the moment keys are handed over. It now encompasses how a home is lived in, maintained and supported. By aligning with The Estate Agency, South Sound Luxe Homes reinforces its commitment to relationship-driven service that continues long after closing day.The Estate Agency brings deep expertise in household staffing, supporting clients with tailored solutions that respect both privacy and lifestyle. Its collaboration with South Sound Luxe Homes creates a clear, trusted pathway for homeowners seeking support without compromise.“This collaboration feels like an extension of the work we already do,” Steven Kamali, CEO of The Estate Agency shared. “South Sound Luxe Homes and The Estate Agency understands the expectations of luxury clients, allowing the experience to feel natural and integrated rather than transactional.”Both companies are grounded in long-term relationships and a shared belief that trust is earned through consistency, quality and thoughtful attention. This is not a surface-level referral arrangement, but an intentionally built partnership rooted in shared values.“The focus from the start was alignment,” said Brie Cooper from South Sound Luxe Homes. “We wanted to ensure that any partner we introduced to our clients would deliver the same level of care, professionalism and discretion that they expect from us. Partnering with The Estate Agency allows us to support them beyond the purchase and ensure their homes are cared for at the highest level.”Looking ahead, both companies see opportunities to continue growing the partnership in ways that further enhance luxury homeownership and evolve alongside clients’ needs.About The Estate Agency:The Estate Agency is a premier boutique private staffing and recruitment agency, specializing in placing highly qualified household and executive staff. Established in 2023 and led by industry veteran Steven Kamali, the agency offers exclusive, confidential recruitment services tailored to private residences, corporate offices and high-level executives. For more information visit, www.theestateagency.com About South Sound Luxe Homes:South Sound Luxe Homes refers to the specialized luxury real estate market in the South Puget Sound area of Washington, focusing on high-end properties (often over $1M) like estates, view homes and equestrian properties, represented by agents who provide high-end marketing and global resources through affiliations like Morrison House Sotheby's International Realty and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. For more information, visit www.southsoundluxehomes.com

