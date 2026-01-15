Iowa Attorney General’s Office Concludes Officers Acted with Legal Justification in Black Hawk County Shooting

DES MOINES—In a report issued today, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office has concluded that the November 16, 2025, fatal shooting of Benjamin Harold Sink by Grundy County Sheriff Deputies and an Iowa State Trooper was legally justified.

The Attorney General’s conclusion was based on a review and investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The investigation found that on November 16, 2025, officers from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Iowa State Patrol intercepted Sink in his vehicle on Highway 20 in Black Hawk County with the use of stop sticks after a pursuit that began in Grundy County. Sink immediately got out of his vehicle, drew a weapon, and fired on officers. Grundy County Sheriff Deputies Israel Ruiz and Carson Lutterman, as well as Iowa State Patrol Trooper Trevor Ambrose, returned fired on Sink, who died from his injuries.

Earlier that day, law enforcement was requested to do a welfare check on Benjamin Harold Sink due to comments he had made indicating he was homicidal, suicidal, and had expressed that he wanted law enforcement to end his life. The initial caller had indicated he may also have a handgun. He was located traveling eastbound on Highway 20 in Grundy County by Deputy Israel Ruiz. Deputy Ruiz followed Sink as he continued eastbound and coordinated with additional law enforcement to provide support for the stop. When Deputy Ruiz initiated the stop, Sink pulled over but did not comply with commands and drove off from the stop. Stop sticks were employed and Sink came to a stop just into Black Hawk County. He immediately exited his car with a handgun and fired on the officers.

Trooper Ambrose saw the weapon and moved to take position on the passenger side of his vehicle, closest to the ditch. As Trooper Ambrose was moving, Sink racked the slide of the handgun and pointed it at Deputy Ruiz. Deputy Ruiz saw the flash of the muzzle on Sink’s handgun and returned fire. As Trooper Ambrose got to the passenger side of his vehicle, he heard the gunshots between Sink and Deputy Ruiz and fired on Sink. Deputy Lutterman, who had pulled in behind Deputy Ruiz and Trooper Ambrose, also fired from his rifle as he saw Sink emerge with the handgun raised. Sink fell to the ground with the gun still in his right hand and all officers ceased fire. Multiple officers then secured Sink and began lifesaving measures. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The weapon recovered from Sink was a pink 9mm handgun. There was an additional box of 25 rounds in his vehicle. None of the officers were hit by gunfire. The warrants for Sink’s arrest at the time of the shooting were for stalking and multiple violations of four no contact orders.

The report is issued under the Attorney General’s independent authority under Iowa Code section 13.12 to investigate or prosecute conduct of law enforcement that results in death.

A copy of the report is available here.

