MSP360 Releases 2025 State of Managed Backup Report Highlighting Downtime Risks and Resilience Gaps

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSP360 today announced the release of its 2025 State of Managed Backup Report, a global research study that examines how managed service providers and their SMB customers handle backup, recovery, and operational disruptions in today’s increasingly unstable IT landscape.

The report is based on a global survey of MSPs and provides a data driven view of real world backup practices, downtime tolerance, and resilience readiness across customer environments.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

● Cyberattacks are the top disruption concern for MSP clients, ranking at least 𝟐 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐫𝐮𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, despite not being the most frequent cause of incidents.

● 𝐍𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐌𝐁𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞, while 𝟖𝟖% 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤, highlighting a critical gap between business expectations and recovery readiness.

● 𝟔𝟔% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐒𝐏𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐫𝐮𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, underscoring how common business-impacting incidents have become.

● 𝟑𝟖% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐒𝐏 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐬, most frequently from on-premises systems and applications, which continue to account for the largest share of permanent data loss incidents.

● 𝟒𝟕% 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐫𝐮𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐫 𝐡𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫, exceeding the impact of cyberattacks, power outages, and system or application corruption.

● Despite growing reliance on cloud services, 𝟓𝟕% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐒𝐏𝐬 𝐝𝐨 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐮𝐩 such as Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace in their managed backup offerings, leaving significant gaps in SaaS data protection.

● The data shows a clear 𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞-𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐬, with MSPs increasingly prioritizing recovery speed, continuity planning, and operational consistency over basic backup alone.

＂What stands out most in this year’s data is how small the margin for error has become, said Oleg Sapon, VP of Product Management at MSP360. ＂When nearly half of SMBs can only tolerate a single day of downtime, backup alone is no longer enough. MSPs are being pushed toward resilience driven models where recovery speed, continuity planning, and operational readiness directly determine business outcomes.＂

The MSP360 2025 State of Managed Backup Report is intended to serve as an industry benchmark for MSPs, IT leaders, and channel partners navigating rising operational risk and increasing customer expectations.

More information and detailed insights from the report can be found in MSP360’s blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐌𝐒𝐏𝟑𝟔𝟎

Established in 2011 by a group of IT professionals, MSP360 provides simple and reliable cutting-edge backup and IT management solutions for MSPs and IT departments worldwide. The MSP360 software platform combines the number one easy-to-use backup solution to deliver best-in-class data protection, secure remote access software to provide support to customers or team members, and painless RMM to handle all aspects of IT infrastructure. For more information about MSP360's complete portfolio of backup and IT management solutions.

