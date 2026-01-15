Chroma Wellness Center Welcomes Robert Davies, MD, as Medical Director

Chroma Wellness Center provides a full spectrum of evidence-based, identity-affirming mental health and addiction recovery services designed to meet the unique needs of LGBTQIA+ individuals.

A leading LGBTQIA+ psychiatrist joins Chroma’s executive team to advance integrated, identity-affirming mental health and addiction recovery services.

As soon as I met the team at Chroma Wellness, I knew I had to be a part of it—to a person, they are all so committed to providing state-of-the-art care in a dignified setting to the queer community.” — Robert Davies, MD

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chroma Wellness Center today announced that Robert Davies, MD, a nationally respected psychiatrist and long-standing leader in LGBTQIA+ mental health, has joined the organization as Medical Director. Dr. Davies brings more than 30 years of clinical expertise, academic leadership, and program innovation, along with a career dedicated to expanding access to affirming, high-quality mental health care for LGBTQIA+ communities.

Dr. Davies earned his MD from the University of Colorado School of Medicine after completing a BA with distinction at the University of Colorado Boulder. He completed his General Adult Psychiatry Residency at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, where he also served as Chief Resident.

Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Davies has helped shape the evolution of LGBTQIA+ mental health care in Colorado and nationally. He is co-founder and former clinician of the UCHealth Integrated Transgender Program and previously served as director of the UCHealth LGBTQ Mental Health Clinic on the Anschutz Medical Campus. At the University of Colorado School of Medicine, he served as vice chair for education in the Department of Psychiatry and director of the Psychiatry Residency Training Program. He has previously directed medical student education, served as associate director of psychiatry residency training, and led multiple programs supporting the training and development of future clinicians. His earlier leadership includes directing the Anxiety and Mood Disorders Clinic and the Adult Psychiatry Clinic at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center.

Dr. Davies has received numerous recognitions for excellence and community service, including the UCHealth Excellence in Clinical Innovation Award for the Integrated Transgender Program, the One Colorado Ally Award, and the Power Award from Out Front Magazine and the Denver LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

His clinical philosophy integrates Buddhist psychology with contemporary psychological science, helping individuals cultivate compassion, loving kindness, and mindful responses to life’s challenges. Dr. Davies’s approach reflects his belief that while individuals cannot control everything that occurs in their lives, they can develop practices that support resilience, presence, and emotional well-being.

“Dr. Davies is one of the most respected LGBTQIA+ mental health clinicians and educators in the country, and we are honored to welcome him to Chroma Wellness Center,” said Ryan Sturdevant, CEO and Founder. “His leadership, clinical depth, and passionate dedication to identity-affirming care will strengthen Chroma’s integrated model and advance our mission to provide whole-person support for every client who walks through our doors.”

As Medical Director, Dr. Davies will guide clinical strategy, oversee psychiatric services, and support the continued development of Chroma’s integrated model of LGBTQIA+ mental health, addiction recovery, and wellness care.

According to Dr. Davies, "As soon as I met the team at Chroma Wellness, I knew I had to be a part of it—to a person, they are all so committed to providing state-of-the-art care in a dignified setting to the queer community."

Getting Started

Appointments and intake interviews are now being scheduled. For information about services, availability, or insurance, please contact Chroma Wellness in Denver. Chroma Wellness works with most insurance plans to reduce barriers to care.

To learn more, go to www.chromawellnesscenter.com or call 720-734-7642.

###

About Chroma Wellness

Chroma Wellness Center provides a full spectrum of evidence-based, identity-affirming mental health and addiction recovery services tailored to the unique needs of LGBTQIA+ individuals. As Colorado’s first fully integrated model of LGBTQIA+ mental health, addiction recovery, and wellness care, Chroma unites clinical excellence, holistic practices, and community connection under one roof. It is an intentionally created space grounded in queer joy, safety, and liberation, where healing, authenticity, and belonging are nurtured every day. Guided by support without judgment and care without compromise, Chroma delivers compassionate, whole-person treatment across therapy, psychiatric services, recovery support, wellness offerings, and affirming housing.

Media Contact:

Steven Haden, Ripple Effect Partners, steven.haden@rippleeffectpartners.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.