Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of PrimeLending

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Aquana Raffington

Former employee of PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, Dallas, Texas

Conflicts of interest and fraud

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.