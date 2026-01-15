Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of PrimeLending
January 15, 2026
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of PrimeLending
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent prohibition order against Aquana Raffington
Former employee of PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, Dallas, Texas
Conflicts of interest and fraud
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
