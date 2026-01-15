Fish and Game to offer three hunter education classes in the Magic Valley Region in February
Are you or someone in your family in need of a hunter education class? Anyone born on or after January 1, 1975, is required to successfully pass a hunter education class before they can purchase a hunting license and hunt in Idaho.
The Magic Valley Region will be offering three instructor-led hunter education classes in February.
The first class will be held February 18-21 at the Magic Valley Regional Office, located at 324 South 417 East in Jerome.
A second class will be held in Rupert, from February 19-21, at the Rupert Fire Station.
In addition, a women-only hunter education class will be offered February 26-28 at the Magic Valley Regional Office in Jerome. This course is open to girls and women ages 9 and older and will be taught exclusively by women instructors.
Pre-registration is required by visiting the Idaho Fish and Game website. Cost of the class is $8.00 per student.
For more information about these classes, please contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.