Fish and Game to offer three hunter education classes in the Magic Valley Region in February

Are you or someone in your family in need of a hunter education class? Anyone born on or after January 1, 1975, is required to successfully pass a hunter education class before they can purchase a hunting license and hunt in Idaho.

The Magic Valley Region will be offering three instructor-led hunter education classes in February.

The first class will be held February 18-21 at the Magic Valley Regional Office, located at 324 South 417 East in Jerome.

A second class will be held in Rupert, from February 19-21, at the Rupert Fire Station.

In addition, a women-only hunter education class will be offered February 26-28 at the Magic Valley Regional Office in Jerome. This course is open to girls and women ages 9 and older and will be taught exclusively by women instructors.

Pre-registration is required by visiting the Idaho Fish and Game website. Cost of the class is $8.00 per student.

For more information about these classes, please contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.