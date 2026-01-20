PeopleGuru™ Earns G2 Winter 2026 Award for 'Best Support for Mid-Market' in Payroll and Timekeeping

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PeopleGuru™, a leading provider of HCM software for mid-market organizations, has been recognized by G2 with the Winter 2026 award for “Best Support for Mid-Market" in Payroll and Timekeeping.This latest recognition builds on a strong year of customer-driven accolades. In 2025, PeopleGuru™ earned multiple G2 awards for Best Support for Mid-Market, reinforcing a consistent track record of delivering dependable, people-first support to its clients.G2 Awards are based entirely on verified customer reviews, highlighting vendors that consistently exceed expectations through responsiveness, product expertise, and high-quality service.“We’re incredibly proud to continue earning recognition for something that’s core to who are are—supporting our clients in meaningful ways,” said Richard Cangemi, CEO of PeopleGuru™. “These awards reflect not just a moment in time, but an ongoing commitment from our team to show up, listen, and deliver real value.”Customers regularly praise PeopleGuru™ for its knowledgeable support team, proactive communication, and ability to understand the day-to-day needs of mid-marketing organizations.Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, PeopleGuru™ helps mid-market organizations simplify payroll, timekeeping, and HR through one intuitive platform backed by a team that truly partners with their clients.“Earning multiple support awards reflects the standard we uphold daily,” said Christian Spoerl, VP of Marketing. “Technology enables the experience, but our people and consistency are what clients remember most.”For more information about PeopleGuru™’s award-winning HR solutions, visit www.peopleguru.com

