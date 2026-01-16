Hangar A Named Overall Winner Among Innovative Organizations at the 2026 BIG Innovation Awards

Hangar A Named Overall Winner Among Innovative Organizations

Recognized for redefining express logistics through automation and end-to-end delivery visibility.

We set out to challenge the express shipping status quo, and this recognition reinforces that approach.” — Kevin Kerns, President and CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hangar A, a leader in express logistics automation and next-day and 2-day delivery, today announced that it has been named the Overall Winner in the Innovative Organizations category in the 2026 BIG Innovation Awards. Hangar A was selected as the top honoree among 50 recognized innovative organizations, earning the highest distinction in the category.The BIG Innovation Awards is a global recognition program honoring companies, products, and leaders that are transforming industries through applied innovation, intelligent platforms, and measurable real-world impact.“The 2026 BIG Innovation Awards winners show that true innovation is no longer about chasing the latest buzzwords,” said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. “It’s about building intelligent platforms, automating workflows with purpose, and making trust, privacy, and resilience the foundation of every breakthrough. These organizations and leaders are not just keeping pace with change, they are shaping the future of global business.”Hangar A was recognized for redefining express delivery through its Express Delivery Network (eDN) and Express Cargo Management System (eCMS 2.0)—an integrated, automation-driven model that enables next-day and 2-day shipping using commercial airline capacity paired with first- and final-mile ground transportation partners. The solution gives shippers a single platform to manage pricing, booking, exceptions, and real-time visibility across the entire delivery journey.By leveraging passenger-subsidized airline networks rather than traditional parcel hubs, Hangar A enables e-commerce brands, omnichannel retailers, and manufacturers to expand from regional to national markets faster, more reliably, and at rates competitive with slower over-the-road alternatives.“Being selected as the Overall Winner in the Innovative Organizations category is an incredible honor,” said Kevin Kerns, CEO and President of Hangar A. “It validates not just the technology we’ve built, but the outcomes we’re delivering for shippers who need speed, flexibility, and visibility to grow. We set out to challenge the express shipping status quo, and this recognition reinforces that approach.”This year, 159 organizations were recognized across multiple categories spanning logistics, health, financial services, manufacturing, and enterprise technology. The 2026 winners reflect a clear shift in how innovation is defined: success is no longer about simply adopting AI, but about building intelligent systems that automate workflows, improve reliability, and deliver measurable business impact.For more information about the BIG Innovation Awards and to view the full list of winners, visit:About Hangar AHangar A is a leading e-logistics automation and services provider, revolutionizing the industry by combining leading-edge technology with a comprehensive network of commercial airlines and ground transportation partners. Our tech-forward Express Delivery Network (eDN) enables Hangar A to offer best-in-class first, middle, and last-mile services, ensuring fast, efficient, and secure transport of goods throughout North America. This network is powered by Hangar A's proprietary Express Cargo Management System (eCMS) — a world-class operating platform that utilizes “middle-mile” commercial air zone skipping to offer reliable next-day and 2-day delivery services. For more information, visit www.hangara.com About Business Intelligence GroupThe Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in business. Unlike many recognition programs , these awards are evaluated by business leaders and practitioners who reward programs, products, and people that deliver real, quantifiable excellence rather than marketing narratives.

