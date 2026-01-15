Macao chefs selected for the Young Chefs Programme, advancing sustainable practices as a Creative City of Gastronomy

MACAU, January 15 - Two Macao chefs have been chosen to participate in the Young Chefs Programme (YCP), an initiative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Coordinated by the World Food Forum (WFF), the programme educates chefs aged 18 to 35 to become advocates of sustainable practices. The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) congratulates the two chefs, believing their participation in the programme is set to further amplify Macao’s efforts to develop as a Creative City of Gastronomy.

Only ten chefs selected internationally for the sustainability programme

Following a selection process, Daniel Chio Ka Kin, 30, from Galaxy Macau, along with Safa Rodas, 33, employed by City of Dreams Macau, have been selected by the WFF to join the Young Chefs Programme. The chefs are among just ten young chefs selected from across the globe, marking the first time Macao will be represented.

The programme aims to empower young chefs to play a leading role in transforming agrifood systems through culinary practices in their communities. Over the course of the YCP, the chefs will participate in online masterclasses led by FAO and partner organizations’ experts on topics such as nutrition, food safety, and advocacy. They will also be paired with mentors from the World Association of Chefs’ Societies network and design projects to implement in their communities that advance better nutrition, promote sustainable consumption, and strengthen food security and biodiversity. Additionally, the chefs will have the opportunity to present the fruits of their work at the WFF flagship event in October 2026.

Leveraging Macao’s role as a Creative City of Gastronomy to participate

Daniel Chio and Safa Rodas will join the initiative as young chefs based in Macao, UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. Their participation is set not only to help train the Special Administrative Region (SAR)’s next generation of culinary leaders to shape a more sustainable future for the food service industry and related sectors, but also to support Macao’s development as an international hub for high-calibre talent.

Following the designation of Macao, China as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in 2017, the SAR Government has since launched a related working plan. This includes MGTO’s participation in, and encouragement for other stakeholders to engage with, initiatives of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network and other United Nations organizations, including Sustainable Gastronomy Day, celebrated annually on 18 June. Flagship initiatives such as the upcoming “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” have also been organized, providing a platform for local chefs to exchange, learn, and collaborate, to implement Macao’s action plan as a Creative City of Gastronomy.