Macao SAR Passport holders can use automated immigration clearance system of Malaysia

MACAU, January 15 - The Identification Services Bureau has received a notification from the Consulate General of Malaysia in Hong Kong that, starting today, eligible Macao SAR Passport holders can use the automated immigration clearance system at Malaysian airports to enter and exit Malaysia, thereby expediting immigration clearance for Macao residents in Malaysia.

At present, all travellers (including Macao SAR Passport holders) are required to complete the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) within 3 days prior to their entry into Malaysia. For the latest information regarding nationality options for Macao SAR Passport holders when completing the MDAC and details on immigration procedures, please visit the website of the Consulate General of Malaysia in Hong Kong: https://www.kln.gov.my/web/chn_hong-kong/requirement_foreigner.

For the list of countries where Macau SAR Passport holders can use the automated immigration clearance system, please visit the website of the Identification Services Bureau: https://www.dsi.gov.mo/download/ep_autogate_e.pdf.