VHRP LIVE! Celebrates 10 Seasons with ‘The Forgotten Victor Herbert: No Singing Allowed!’ a Rare Classical Concert

Maestro Steven Byess Conducts the New Victor Herbert Orchestra VHRP LIVE! is proud to present “The Forgotten Herbert: No Singing Allowed!” a Rare Classical Concert May 1, 2026, 7:30PM at Église-St-Jean-Baptiste

The orchestral concert held May 1st in NYC, features nine rare works composed by Victor Herbert, which classical lovers have most likely never heard

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! (“VHRP LIVE!”) is proud to present “The Forgotten Victor Herbert: No Singing Allowed!,” a unique orchestral concert which celebrates the classical composer Victor Herbert (1859-1924) before he ever penned a note of theatrical music. Set to take place in the historic National Landmark Église St-Jean-Baptiste Church, the concert features nine classical works composed by Victor Herbert which most classical lovers have most likely never heard either live or recorded. The atmosphere and acoustics will be amazing, and Victor Herbert will prove to be one of the most sublime romantic composers of his time. Steven Byess, Music Director of Orchestra Nova Northwest, North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra, and the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra, and one of the most seasoned Herbert conductors in the world, will conduct the New Victor Herbert Orchestra.Concert takes place atÉglise St-Jean-Baptiste184 East 76th Street, at Lexington Ave.Bus: BXM1, M102, M103, M72, M79-SBSMTA Metro North Train: Hudson River Line to 42nd Street Grand Central Station.Change to No. 6 Subway going northSubway: 6 (77th Street Station stop)Box office will open February 1, 2026. Tickets from $30 - $100 available at https://vhrp-live.thundertix.com as of February 1, 2026Not since 1933 when Herbert’s concert master, composing assistant, and personal friend, Harold Sanford conducted the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra in an all-Herbert concert in Madison Square Garden, have audiences heard such a concert. Works featured include, among others, the captivating “Royal Sec” from 1884, the mesmerizing “American Fantasia,” the hauntingly beautiful “Irish Rhapsody,” the spirited “Columbus Suite,” the nostalgic “Festival March,” and the historical “Suite of Serenades” placed immediately before the introduction of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” in the 1924 famous Paul Whiteman’s landmark Jazz Concert in Aeolian Hall on 42nd Street, New York City.These classical compositions, initially crafted for the Pittsburgh Symphony (1898 to 1904) while Herbert was the first major conductor, and his own Victor Herbert Orchestra (1904-1924), have remained in the shadows far too long. Now, a century after Herbert’s passing, and in celebration of VHRP LIVE!’s Ten Seasons, the company is excited to shed light on these hidden gems, providing attendees with an opportunity to experience the full breadth of Victor Herbert’s genius.Special rates are available for families who bring young people, ensuring the next generation is immersed in this rich musical legacy. Join us for this once-in-a-lifetime event as we both honor the memory of Victor Herbert, a luminary whose contribution to the American world of music remains unparalleled and celebrate VHRP LIVE! The Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! is the world’s only company exclusively dedicated to restoring the popularity of the music of Victor Herbert. This Irish-German American composer, conductor, musician, and orchestration legend became the foundation of the American Musical Theater. For more information visit www.vhrplive.org

