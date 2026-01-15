Legacy Countertops Launches CNC & Digital Fabrication | Alpharetta GA

Legacy Countertops Logo

Legacy Countertops announces advanced CNC fabrication and digital workflow technology for precision granite, quartz, and marble installation in North Atlanta.

"We're not just upgrading equipment—we're revolutionizing how precision stonework is conceived, crafted, and delivered” — Andres Varvaro, President and Owner of Legacy Countertops.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Countertops, North Atlanta's premier stone fabrication and installation specialist, today announced the integration of state-of-the-art CNC fabrication technology coupled with a comprehensive digital workflow system—a transformation that positions the company at the forefront of precision stonework for luxury residential and commercial clients throughout the region.

This strategic technology investment combines computer-controlled cutting precision with an integrated suite of digital tools including advanced inventory management, laser-accurate digital templating, and immersive 3D project visualization. The result: unparalleled accuracy, dramatically reduced lead times, and flawless execution across every granite, quartz, and marble installation.

"We're not just upgrading equipment—we're revolutionizing how precision stonework is conceived, crafted, and delivered," said Andres Varvaro, President and Owner of Legacy Countertops. "By merging CNC fabrication with end-to-end digital workflow management, we've eliminated the variables that compromise quality. We have a best-in-class precision in our measurement systems, in our fabrication cuts, allowing us to exceeds expectations in every job installed. This is the new standard in custom stone fabrication."

Engineering Excellence: Where Digital Precision Transforms Stone

Legacy Countertops' advanced CNC-driven production process delivers measurable advantages that directly benefit homeowners, designers, contractors, and commercial developers:

Micron-Level Precision — Computer-controlled cutting eliminates human error, producing flawless edges, seamless joints, and complex custom profiles that traditional methods cannot match.

Accelerated Project Timelines — Digital templating and automated fabrication compress production cycles by up to 40%, enabling faster installations without sacrificing quality.

Zero-Waste Efficiency — Optimized digital nesting and precision cutting maximize material yield, reducing waste while lowering costs on premium stone selections.

Scalable Consistency — Whether fabricating a single kitchen island or outfitting an entire commercial development, the CNC process ensures identical quality across every square foot.

Complex Design Capability — Intricate edge details, waterfall panels, book-matched slabs, and architectural features once considered cost-prohibitive are now standard deliverables.

This technology advancement establishes Legacy Countertops as the partner of choice for projects demanding both aesthetic sophistication and engineering precision—from luxury home renovations to high-profile commercial installations across North Atlanta's most prestigious developments.

About Legacy Countertops

Legacy Countertops is an Alpharetta-based, BBB-accredited stone fabrication and installation company specializing in custom granite, quartz, quartzite, porcelain and marble countertops for residential and commercial projects across North Atlanta. Over the past 15+ years, Legacy has completed over 10,000 projects, bringing industry expertise that drives the company's commitment to innovation. Owned and operated by Andres Varvaro, the company delivers in-house design, fabrication, and installation with a focus on quality, service, and long-term relationships.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.