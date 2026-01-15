Finding for Recovery of $940.71 Issued Against Former Village of Coalton Fiscal Officer over Fees and Penalties from Late Payments

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $940.71 was issued Thursday against the former fiscal officer for the Village of Coalton in Jackson County after she failed to pay tax and retirement system withholdings and water bills on time, leading to late fees and penalties.

The total against Annetta Lewis was one of 49 issues identified as part of an audit of the village’s finances from Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2022. The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Auditors determined that Lewis had failed to remit payroll withholdings to the Internal Revenue Service, the Ohio Department of Taxation and the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System in a timely manner at times between 2020 and the end of 2022. Water bills also were paid late, leading to late fees and penalties.

Auditors noted that the charges “are illegal expenditures (that) do not serve a proper public purpose. These charges would have been avoided had the funds been remitted by the required due dates.”

Lewis and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the finding for recovery.

###

