Newly Appointed IABBB Global CEO Rebekah E. Dopp to Headline BBB TechTalk in South Florida

IABBB CEO Rebekah Dopp, Melissa Medina, and Jodie Weber headline an executive panel in Ft. Lauderdale to fund scholarship for women in tech and trades.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Southeast Florida and the Caribbean is proud to announce that tickets are sold out for “BBB TechTalk: Women Empowering Change,” an exclusive executive luncheon and panel discussion taking place on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at the Alan B. Levan NSU Broward Center of Innovation.

The event marks the first South Florida appearance of Rebekah E. Dopp in her new role as the newly appointed CEO of the International Association of Better Business Bureaus (IABBB). Dopp, a former senior executive at Google and Disney, joins an elite panel of South Florida business leaders to address the critical need for gender diversity in high-impact industries.

Joining Dopp on the stage are:

Melissa Medina, Cofounder and CEO of eMerge Americas, a global platform transforming Miami into the tech hub of the Americas.

Jodie Weber, CEO of Federal Engineering & Testing, a leader in the South Florida engineering and construction landscape.

The discussion will be moderated by Cinthya Lavin, Vice President of Communication for the Better Business Bureau Serving Southeast Florida and the Caribbean, focusing on the theme: "Power. Progress. Purpose."

"We are entering a new era of leadership at the BBB, and having our new Global CEO, Rebekah Dopp, join us in South Florida is a testament to the importance of this mission," said Rod Davis, CEO of the BBB Serving Southeast Florida and the Caribbean. "This event isn't just a conversation—it's a catalyst. We are providing a platform for the next generation of women innovators while directly funding the tools they need to succeed."

The event serves as a primary fundraiser for the BBB Women in Tech & Trades Scholarship. Uniquely, 100% of all ticket proceeds go directly toward purchasing essential equipment—including laptops and specialized trade tools—for young women in the South Florida community pursuing careers in technology, engineering, and the skilled trades. "By removing the financial barrier of expensive equipment, we are ensuring these women can enter the workforce ready to build, lead, and innovate," added Davis.

About the Better Business Bureau

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. The BBB Serving Southeast Florida and the Caribbean helps consumers find businesses they can trust and supports ethical marketplace practices across the region.

About the BBB Women in Tech & Trades Scholarship

The BBB Women in Tech & Trades Scholarship was established to provide financial and material support to women entering fields where they are traditionally underrepresented. The fund focuses on providing tangible resources like technology and tools to empower female students and professionals in South Florida.

