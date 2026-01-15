Friends of Commerce to Share Real-World B2B Connector Insights at Acumatica Summit 2026

Friends of Commerce CEO, RJ Stephens, will speak at Acumatica Summit 2026, January 25–28, 2026 at the Seattle Convention Center’s Summit building.

Disconnected systems limit B2B growth. This session explores how connecting ERP and eCommerce streamlines operations, supports complex workflows, and enables confident scaling.” — RJ Stephens, CEO and Co-Founder

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Friends of Commerce (FoC), a B2B commerce and ERP integration consultancy, is pleased to announce that its CEO, RJ Stephens, will speak at Acumatica Summit 2026 , taking place January 25–28, 2026 at the Seattle Convention Center’s Summit building.RJ will participate in a breakout session titled “B2B Connector: Breakthroughs with Acumatica and BigCommerce,” scheduled for January 26, 2026, from 2:45–3:45 PM PT. The session will focus on practical strategies for connecting ERP and eCommerce systems to support scalable B2B growth.Moderated by Stacie Jurczak, Product Manager at Acumatica, the session will feature:Dean Slater, Team Manager, Bennett Porter, discussing connector functionality and workflow enablementPaul Dabrowski, Global B2B Manager, BigCommerce, on the role of ERP-connected digital channels in modern B2B commerceRJ Stephens, CEO, Friends of Commerce, on building integration roadmaps that drive revenue growth and operational efficiencyThe discussion will highlight real-world use cases demonstrating how the BigCommerce B2B Edition Connector enables organizations to unify account hierarchies, support negotiated pricing, streamline quote-to-order workflows, and reduce operational friction across systems.“In today’s B2B eCommerce environment, disconnected systems create friction that directly limits growth,” said RJ Stephens, CEO of Friends of Commerce. “ERP and eCommerce can no longer operate independently. This session will explore how connecting those systems - through practical, proven integrations - allow businesses to streamline operations, support complex B2B workflows, and scale with confidence.”About Acumatica Summit 2026Acumatica Summit 2026 will feature more than 80 breakout sessions, hands-on product learning, an expanded Acumatica Marketplace, and numerous opportunities for peer-to-peer networking and collaboration. Following record attendance growth in recent years, the 2026 Seattle event is the largest in the Summit’s history, providing an elevated attendee experience as the Acumatica community continues to grow. Acumatica Summit was named a Globee Event of the Year for American Business Winners. More information about Acumatica Summit 2026, including registration details, is available at https://summit.acumatica.com/ About Friends of CommerceFriends of Commerce is a B2B eCommerce and digital transformation consultancy based in San Diego, California. Since 2019, the firm has focused on upper mid-market B2B and DTC companies embarking on digital transformation for the first time or transitioning from legacy systems. Friends of Commerce delivers transparent, end-to-end solutions spanning ERP integration, eCommerce strategy, secure AI implementation, and ongoing optimization. Learn more at www.friendsofcommerce.com , or follow Friends of Commerce on LinkedIn, Facebook, or X.

