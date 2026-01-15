Cleantech Industry Resources (CIR) Expands Global Team to Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

Photo of Maya Rao, Head of EMEA Cleantech Industry Resources logo. Cleantech Industry Resources has completed over 12.15 GWp and 545 sites in Late-Stage Engineering (Solar), 4.42 GWp and 118 sites of Late-Stage Engineering (BESS), and 194 GWp and 15,113 sites Project-Diligenced.

Planned Porto, Portugal office announced alongside appointment of Maya Rao as Head of EMEA

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleantech Industry Resources (CIR) , a global leader in standardized energy project development, today announced its official expansion into Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The expansion includes the launch of a UK entity, plans to open a regional office in Porto, Portugal, and the appointment of Maya Rao as Head of EMEA.The launch of CIR’s UK entity marks a major milestone in the company’s global growth as demand increases for faster, more predictable, more cost-effective energy project delivery. By establishing a presence in EMEA, CIR strengthens its ability to support developers, investors, and global clients through its Development-as-a-Service (DaaS) model, designed to standardize workflows, reduce risks, and speed the path to NTP across international markets.To lead the expansion, CIR has appointed Maya Rao as Head of EMEA. Rao brings more than 20 years of U.S. and international leadership experience, including 13 years in renewable energy and a proven track record of building and scaling businesses across both emerging and established markets. In her role, Rao will lead CIR’s regional growth strategy, oversee market entry, and support global clients in the EMEA region.Most recently, Rao served as Country Manager for South Africa at Voltalia, where she advanced a development pipeline of 3+ GW across large-scale solar, wind, and energy storage projects. During her time, Rao executed a €120+ million utility-scale solar project, all while upskilling and growing local teams in the region. Her career spans strategy, operations management, and business development across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and North America.“Maya’s global perspective and deep understanding of international energy markets make her an exceptional addition to our leadership team and the right person to lead CIR’s expansion into EMEA. With Maya at the helm, we’re well positioned to scale our model and support any and all energy projects across the region,” said Daniel Dus, CEO of CIR.The planned Porto office will serve as a regional hub, complementing CIR’s headquarters in Burlington, Vermont and its established offices across India. Together, these locations allow CIR to deliver standardized, construction-ready energy development solutions with speed worldwide.Organizations based in the UK and across EMEA interested in learning more about CIR’s services should contact connect@cleantechir.com. For more information on CIR’s Development-as-a-Service (DaaS) model and service offerings, visit www.cleantechir.com About Cleantech Industry ResourcesCleantech Industry Resources (CIR) has transformed how energy projects are developed and engineered by delivering commoditized, fixed-price services across the full project lifecycle. With offices operating globally, CIR produces standardized work products that reduce cost, risk, and timelines for solar, battery storage, and hybrid energy projects worldwide. CIR provides turnkey development-as-a-service, engineering, and construction management solutions, leveraging advanced software, automation, and strict quality control to bring unparalleled speed, transparency, and scalability to clean energy deployment.

