Concierge Auctions: Bidding Open for Second Annual Arizona Car Week Real Estate Lineup

14426 North Vista Del Oro, Fort McDowell, Arizona 2399 Chapel Road, Swan Valley, Idaho Villa Picasso, Dominical, Puntarenas, Costa Rica

Bidding opens for marquee properties in Arizona, Idaho, and Costa Rica concurrent to major car collector event

The international spotlight of Arizona Car Week creates a natural convergence of high-caliber buyers who value rarity, quality, and lifestyle. With bidding now underway, this year’s event provides...” — Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that bidding is now open for its second annual live auction event taking place 23 January at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona. Held concurrent to Arizona Car Week—one of the region’s most anticipated gatherings and internationally recognized as one of America's premier classic, collector, and exotic car events—the auction presents a unique opportunity for discerning collectors, automotive enthusiasts, and high-net-worth real estate buyers from around the world to compete for a curated offering of exceptional luxury properties. Spanning iconic resort destinations, mountain retreats, equestrian estates, and international coastal sanctuaries, the impressive lineup is the first of many live Concierge Auctions live sales events scheduled around the world in 2026.

“The international spotlight of Arizona Car Week creates a natural convergence of high-caliber buyers who value rarity, quality, and lifestyle,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “With bidding now underway, this year’s event provides an ideal backdrop to showcase premier real estate opportunities to a global audience that understands both luxury assets and the efficiency of the auction process.”

Featured properties include:

14426 North Vista Del Oro, Fort McDowell, Near Phoenix, Arizona

Bidding Open at $725,000.

Listed by Ashley Guyette of LUX Agency AZ.

Set on nearly 4.5 acres in the Sonoran Desert, this private estate offers panoramic mountain views and unparalleled flexibility. The residence features warm, inviting interiors complemented by modern exterior finishes, delivering move-in readiness while preserving authentic desert character. Outdoor living takes center stage with an infinity pool and wraparound patio ideal for sunset entertaining, while the vast acreage provides development potential for equestrian facilities, workshops, recreational uses, or future estate expansion. Located minutes from championship golf at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club, water recreation at Saguaro Lake and the Salt River, and Scottsdale’s premier shopping, dining, and cultural attractions, this property blends desert tranquility with modern convenience. Image credit to Desert Listing Photography.

2399 Chapel Road, Swan Valley, Idaho

Bidding Open at $3.1M.

Listed by Sam Haack of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Spanning 46.41 acres of pristine Swan Valley terrain, this single-level residence was completed in 2024 by acclaimed B&B Builders and is designed to embrace its dramatic setting, with floor-to-ceiling windows throughout that frame panoramic views of surrounding mountains, rolling pastures, and open skies. Thoughtful contemporary finishes and an open layout create a seamless connection between indoor comfort and the property’s expansive outdoor landscape. Rare agricultural zoning enhances versatility for private enjoyment or boutique equestrian operations, while year-round access to skiing, fly fishing, hiking, and mountain recreation completes this exceptional offering. Image credit to Shaw Media.

Villa Picasso, Dominical, Puntarenas, Costa Rica

Bidding Opens 16 January.

Listed for $3.25M. Starting Bids Expected Between $1.25M–$2M.

Listed by Scott Williams of 2Costa Rica Real Estate.

Known as ‘Villa Picasso’, this ridge-top estate commands approximately 25 miles of unobstructed Pacific coastline views stretching from Playa Guapil to Manuel Antonio National Park. Completely remodeled in 2022, the 12.6-acre residence blends sophisticated finishes with seamless indoor-outdoor flow, offering expansive living spaces that open to covered terraces, a resort-style pool, and a wet bar overlooking mature forest and ocean vistas. A year-round creek and abundant wildlife enhance the tranquil setting, while the property's location within the Guapil Tropic Estates ensures privacy just ten minutes from Dominical’s beaches, surf culture, dining, and amenities. Additional buildable land presents unique opportunities for future expansion along Costa Rica’s coveted Pacific coast. Image credit to 2Costa Rica Real Estate.

Images for all properties may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.