Right To Bear Issues Statement on North Carolina House Bill 193 and New Concealed Carry Provisions for Private Schools

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right To Bear , a national self-defense legal protection membership organization, today released a formal statement regarding the implementation of North Carolina House Bill 193 , which went into effect December 1, 2025. The new law allows certain authorized employees and volunteers at non-public (private and religious) schools to carry concealed handguns on school property under specified conditions. HB 193 gives private schools additional tools as they think through their safety plans,” said Frank Canon, Co-Founder of Right To Bear. “But tools alone are not enough. Schools need clarity, training, and a full understanding of their responsibilities. That’s where education and preparedness matter most.”Summary of the New LawHouse Bill 193 permits private and religious schools to designate approved individuals to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds, provided they:- Hold a valid North Carolina Concealed Handgun Permit- Complete the required firearm safety and training course- Receive written authorization from the school’s governing body or leadershipThe law does not allow general concealed carry on public school property and does not create blanket permission for all permit holders. Authorization remains at the sole discretion of private school leadership.Right To Bear’s PositionRight To Bear affirms that any decision to authorize armed individuals on school property should be accompanied by:- Comprehensive legal education- A clear, documented safety plan- Training for all safety team members- An understanding of the legal responsibilities armed staff may face“As laws evolve, responsible gun owners deserve support that keeps them informed and prepared,” said Frank. “We’re here to help schools and families navigate these changes with confidence.”Support for Churches and Private SchoolsThrough its Houses of Worship Program, Right To Bear provides:- Legal protection memberships for individuals and safety teams- Educational materials specific to state firearm and carry laws- Access to legal professionals for firearms-related questions- On-site or virtual workshops focused on situational awareness and safety planning- A growing legal knowledgebase designed to help members make informed decisionsRight To Bear will update all North Carolina-specific resources to reflect the new provisions of HB 193 and assist private schools evaluating whether to authorize concealed carry under the law.A Commitment to Responsible PreparednessRight To Bear remains committed to supporting private schools, churches, and responsible gun owners across the country.“You protect them. Your Right To Bear membership helps protect you,” Frank added.About Right To BearRight To Bear is the nation's premier self-defense legal protection organization. Our membership plans are built for individuals, families, Houses of Worship, and law enforcement. Members receive 24/7 access to attorneys, upfront legal defense, educational content, red flag protection, lost-wages, and more. A Right To Bear membership delivers affordable legal protection to our members when it matters most, before and after a self-defense incident.Upcoming Events:HB-193 Qualification Course with Fully Loaded Defense - January 29th, 2026 in Wilmington, NCFrequently Asked Questions:What is North Carolina House Bill 193?House Bill 193 allows private and religious schools in North Carolina to authorize certain employees or volunteers to carry a concealed handgun on school property under specific conditions.When did the law take effect?The law took effect on December 1, 2025.Does HB 193 apply to public schools?No. The law does not permit concealed carry on public school property.Who may be authorized to carry under HB 193?Only individuals who:Hold a valid North Carolina Concealed Handgun PermitComplete required firearm trainingReceive written authorization from school leadershipDoes the law allow general concealed carry at private schools?No. Authorization is limited to designated individuals and is solely at the discretion of each school’s governing body.Are private schools required to allow armed staff or volunteers?No. HB 193 is permissive and does not mandate participation.What responsibilities do authorized individuals assume?Authorized individuals remain fully subject to state and federal law and may face criminal or civil liability depending on the circumstances.How is Right To Bear involved?Right To Bear provides legal education, preparedness resources, and legal protection memberships for individuals and organizations navigating changes in firearm law.

