TraineryHCM and PerformSpark Roll Out New Product for Performance Management, Engagement, and Feedback

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TraineryHCM ™, a leader in corporate talent management technology, announced the rollout of PerformSpark ™, its performance management product. The robust solution is now available, with extended platform enhancements coming throughout the first quarter.“We’ve introduced new capabilities, including calibration workflows and engagement surveys, in response to feedback from our current performance management clients, along with rearchitecting the platform for better enterprise security and expanding our AI-assisted capabilities,” said Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director of TraineryHCM.PerformSpark addresses a common challenge for organizations: fragmented performance processes across software or spreadsheets, and the manual workflows that follow. PerformSpark combines performance cycles, review styles, goal tracking, feedback, and analytics into one configurable platform that supports continuous performance management. It includes calibration tools such as 9-box grids to identify potential vs. performance, as well as Individual Development Plans (IDPs) and Performance Improvement Plans (PIPs) to document growth and improvement over time.The solution goes beyond traditional performance management software, with features that connect learning and compensation management within the TraineryHCM platform. “We are committed to providing solutions that create pathways for employees at any level to grow. Research has consistently shown that connecting learning and development with the performance management process can substantially increase engagement, retention, skills progression, and ROI,” said Kumar. “The best performance programs create consistent expectations, actionable development, and clear follow-through. PerformSpark helps HR teams and managers run better cycles, align on performance standards, and create roadmaps for employee growth.”PerformSpark incorporates TrAI™, TraineryHCM’s embedded intelligence layer that helps HR teams, managers, and leaders make sense of performance data. It organizes feedback, highlights patterns, and supports consistency across reviews, calibration, and engagement. “TrAI does not make autonomous people decisions or assign ratings. With built-in bias signals, summaries, and insights, it reduces manual effort while keeping control firmly with HR and managers,” said Kumar.Built for organizations experiencing growth, including enterprise-level companies, PerformSpark will replace the company’s current performance management solution ReviewCloud , which has been offered since 2021. Existing ReviewCloud customers will transition over the coming months through a guided upgrade process.PerformSpark is available as part of the integrated, modular TraineryHCM software platform, and can be purchased independently or with other Trainery learning and HCM SaaS modules.ABOUTTraineryHCM is a human capital management technology company focused on helping organizations create work environments where employees can grow. The centralized talent management platform provides integrated, modular solutions for learning and development, employee training, HR, performance, and compensation management. Learn more at Trainery.one.PerformSpark is an AI-powered performance management product that connects performance, learning, and pay to help HR teams move faster, managers lead better, employees grow continuously, and organizations flourish. Learn more at PerformSpark.ai.

