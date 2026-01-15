The Saudi Media Forum and Kafalah Program Launch the SMF GROW UP Initiative to Empower Media Startups

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Saudi Media Forum and the Kafalah Program today (Monday) launched the “SMF GROW UP” initiative to empower media startups, provide them with financial and knowledge-based support, and transform their ideas into business models capable of growth and sustainability, contributing to the building of a thriving media environment that keeps pace with the Kingdom’s economic and creative transformations.The “SMF GROW UP” initiative is one of the Saudi Media Forum’s initiatives and focuses on supporting emerging small and medium-sized media enterprises through training and mentoring tracks that raise project efficiency and strengthen their market opportunities. It is also the first initiative to support media entrepreneurs and the first media initiative specialized in financing startups and small companies in the field of media production.The initiative aims to develop participants’ media skills through hands-on training, accelerate their professional growth in a learning environment that enhances their readiness for the labor market, and build business relationships that connect startup founders with major companies to open new horizons. It also seeks to stimulate excellence by selecting the best trainees and granting them opportunities to participate in workshops and programs within the upcoming forum.The initiative is implemented in two main phases. The first phase begins with training and mentoring through specialized workshops to improve the quality of projects, focusing on areas such as marketing, business management, and content production, in addition to a “building the investment profile” track to help participants prepare strong investment profiles that include clear feasibility studies and detailed business plans, enhancing their chances of attracting investors. The second phase includes presenting projects to investors, giving project owners the opportunity to obtain direct investment from interested investors, which strengthens their potential for growth and expansion.The “SMF GROW UP” initiative clearly serves the main objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 through its focus on supporting emerging media companies and enterprises, whether small or medium, by providing the necessary training for beneficiaries of the initiative, establishing applied workshops for them, and offering the financial support and expertise required to ensure project success. The program is built on the mission of developing the media sector to become a tool that helps the Kingdom achieve its plans in the media field and increases the contribution of media to the gross domestic product.The Kafalah Program and Saudi banks are considered the most suitable entities to support the “SMF GROW UP” initiative, as they provide direct financing necessary to support startups and enhance their growth and expansion. Saudi banks will offer flexible financing programs that meet the needs of small and medium enterprises, helping them achieve their goals and expand their business scope on multiple levels. The Kafalah Program supports startups by providing the guarantees required by banks, which facilitates their access to the financing needed for growth and sustainability, while Saudi banks provide appropriate financing programs for small and medium enterprises under a simplified and long-term system, giving startups sufficient time to grow and develop.Companies that meet the initiative’s criteria will be granted free space to participate in the Future of Media Exhibition “FOMEX” as part of the activities of the Saudi Media Forum 2026, for the first time since the exhibition was launched.The launch of the initiative comes as an extension of its announcement in July 2025 during the Saudi Media Forum 2026 activities, with the aim of supporting and empowering media enterprises and linking them to financing, training, and qualification opportunities, contributing to the building of a sustainable national media ecosystem.

