NBCI Supports the Letter Urging Congress to Probe Kennedy’s Changes to the Childhood Vaccine Schedule

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) , a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities comprising 27.7 million members, stands in full support of the letter signed by more than 200 medical organizations that calls on Congress to investigate recent changes to the childhood vaccination schedule. Just last month, NBCI released an in-depth report, Vaccines Are Good for America , on the confusion surrounding vaccines andthe effect on vulnerable populations. This report focuses on the need for vaccine defense and the negative consequences of vaccine confusion for African Americans, Latinos, young children, immunocompromised adults, and the poor.The Rev. Anthony Evans, National Black Church Initiative, says, “Vaccines for American Africans are at the heart of access to care, which represents the foundation of care. You cannot get any more basic than that.”The National Black Church Initiative released the comprehensive 2024 report, Moving Toward a National Black Health Agenda (NBHA) , which noted that African American adults are less likely than their White counterparts to have received influenza, pneumonia, or human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines. NBCI now concurs with letter delivered to Congress earlier this week, and also wonders why HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. approved sweeping changesto the U.S. childhood vaccination schedule without needed public input, stakeholder review, or Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) discussion. The fact that the letter, signed by organizations representing clinicians, scientists, patient groups, and public health professionals, alleges that the changes were made without credible scientific evidence is very troubling. Indeed, NBCI supports the letter’s call for an investigation based on the finding of a lack of scientific evidence behind these vaccination schedule changes alone. Yet, The National Black Church Initiative is also disturbed by the following:(1) As noted in Vaccines Are Good for America, Secretary Kennedy compounded his lack of transparency over firing the previous members of ACIP in June 2025 by similarly ousting CDC Director Susan Monarez in late August. Monarez disclosed to the Senate HELP Committee that Kennedy had wanted her to pre-commit her approval of ACIP’s recommendations before ascertaining whether there was scientific evidence to support them. Her allegation about Mr.Kennedy now sounds like part of a pattern.(2) That Kennedy cut the number of universally recommended childhood vaccines from 17 to 11 without proper public discussion could be a coincidence, but then maybe it isn’t. Only last month, Dr. Tracy Beth Høeg, acting director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, questioned ACIP whether the U.S. childhood vaccination schedule should be larger than in some European countries, "Just because the U.S. has a larger population of high-risk children?” The country Dr. Høeg showed ACIP as an example for vaccine thriftiness was Denmark—its schedule for childhood vaccines features 11. Now, is it a coincidence that ACIP has settled on the same number? Could this decision concerning our children’s health be that arbitrary? The National Black Church Initiative thinks Congress needs to find out.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative is a coalition of 150,000 African-American churches, comprising 27.7 million members, working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative’s methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. We also offer our member congregants and the public helpful, science-based tips for developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.The National Black Church Initiative’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose primary mission is to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above. NBCI provides faith-based, innovative, and cutting-edge solutions to complex economic and social challenges. Credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and effective methods govern NBCI’s programs.

