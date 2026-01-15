Riverbend East Campground Announces Expanded Seasonal Camping Program for 2026

Blossvale Destination Introduces Enhanced Long-Term Stay Options to Meet Growing Demand for Extended Outdoor Living

BLOSSVALE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kings Bay Campground has announced the opening of reservations for the 2026 season, unveiling an expanded fleet of water sports equipment designed to enhance guest access to Lake Champlain recreation. The waterfront facility has invested in additional kayaks, paddleboards, and paddleboats to meet growing demand from families seeking on-water experiences at the northern New York destination.The Champlain lake camping location completed equipment acquisitions and dock improvements during the off-season, positioning the property to accommodate increased interest in paddlesports and lakefront activities. The expansion addresses feedback from guests requesting more availability during peak summer hours while maintaining the campground's commitment to providing inclusive outdoor recreation opportunities."Lake Champlain represents one of our greatest assets, and guests consistently tell us they want more time on the water," said management at Kings Bay Campground. "Our expanded water sports fleet ensures families can experience the lake's beauty through kayaking, paddleboarding, and paddleboating without equipment rental hassles or waiting periods."Strategic Border Location Serves International Visitor MarketKings Bay Campground's position near the New York, Vermont, and Canadian border intersection creates unique appeal for international travelers and tri-state visitors. The facility serves as a convenient basecamp for exploring regional attractions across multiple jurisdictions, from Vermont's Green Mountains to Quebec's historic sites. This geographic advantage becomes particularly valuable during summer months when Canadian families vacation throughout the Lake Champlain region.The waterfront property offers both 30 and 50 amp RV sites alongside cabin accommodations, providing options for diverse traveler preferences. Lake Champlain's 120-mile length and status as the sixth-largest freshwater body in the United States makes waterfront camping locations particularly desirable for fishing enthusiasts, boating families, and nature observers.Comprehensive Amenities Address Multi-Generational NeedsKings Bay Campground provides amenities targeting various age groups within family camping parties. The large swimming pool offers supervised aquatic recreation, while the arcade room provides indoor entertainment during inclement weather. The Gaga Ball Pit addresses active children and teens, and scenic walking and hiking trails accommodate guests preferring land-based exploration.The property's pond recreation area and community hall create additional gathering spaces where multi-generational families can connect. These facilities prove particularly valuable for extended family reunions and group camping trips where diverse activity preferences require multiple recreational options on a single property.Water Sports Equipment Eliminates External Rental RequirementsThe expanded kayak, paddleboard, and paddleboat fleet removes a common barrier to water recreation. Guests previously needing to transport personal equipment or coordinate off-site rentals can now access Lake Champlain immediately upon arrival. This convenience factor particularly benefits families traveling from distant locations where bringing watercraft proves impractical.Lake Champlain's relatively calm waters in protected bays make it suitable for beginner paddlers and families with young children. The champlain lake camping facility's waterfront access provides ideal conditions for learning paddlesports in a controlled environment before venturing into more exposed lake sections.Early Booking Encouraged for Peak SeasonKings Bay Campground recommends early reservations for summer weekends and Canadian holiday periods, which traditionally see strong booking demand. The facility's combination of waterfront location, comprehensive amenities, and international border proximity creates consistent occupancy during prime season months.The property's well-maintained grounds and family-focused atmosphere have established it as a returning destination for vacationing families. The 2026 equipment expansion reinforces this positioning while addressing evolving guest expectations for inclusive outdoor recreation access.About Kings Bay CampgroundKings Bay Campground is a family-oriented lakefront camping facility located in Champlain, New York, directly on Lake Champlain near the New York, Vermont, and Canadian border. The property features 30 and 50 amp RV sites and cabin accommodations with amenities including a large swimming pool, playground, arcade room, Gaga Ball Pit, pond recreation area, and community hall. Guests access Lake Champlain through the campground's waterfront with complimentary kayaks, paddleboards, and paddleboats. Scenic walking and hiking trails traverse the property. Kings Bay Campground serves families and outdoor enthusiasts seeking lakefront recreation in northern New York.

