We were impressed with the foresight & proactive approach of the Morris community leaders in preparing a fully annexed & zoned economic development site suitable for a data center campus of this size.” — Graham Williams, President, Tract

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRACT ENTERS GREATER CHICAGO MARKET WITH THE ACQUISITION OF 343 ACRES TO BE DEVELOPED AS A 1GW DATA CENTER CAMPUS KNOWN AS THE MORRIS TECHNOLOGY PARKFully zoned and entitled property south of Aurora will support 2.9M square feet and 1GW at full build-out, transmission capacity secured with ComEd and initial capacity delivering in mid-2028Tract, a developer of master-planned data center campuses, today announced its official entry into the Greater Chicago market following the successful acquisition of a 343-acre land parcel in Morris, IL. The Morris Technology Park is fully zoned and entitled and has an executed Transmission Security Agreement (TSA) with Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd) to support 1GW at full build out. The campus will deliver on an accelerated power timeline, with initial energization targeted for June 2028 and a full 1GW load ramp achieved by 2032.“The Morris Technology Park project is the result of several years of close collaboration with the City of Morris, ComEd, and the Illinois Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), and state leaders,” said Graham Williams, President, Tract. “We were impressed with the foresight and proactive approach of the Morris community leaders in preparing a fully annexed and zoned economic development site suitable for a data center campus of this size. We appreciate our partnership and look forward to collaborating on and supporting future infrastructure as this project moves forward.”The Greater Chicago area is a Tier I data center market, with strong demand driven by hyperscale and wholesale operators expanding or establishing new footprints. Strategically located less than one hour from O’Hare International Airport, the Morris Technology Park aligns with hyperscaler and wholesaler growth requirements. The combination of the location and the scale offers a unique opportunity to create truly fungible capacity that can support cloud, inference, and training workloads today with the ability to adjust over time.“We are proud of the groundwork the city did from a zoning and infrastructure planning perspective to be able to attract a top data center developer like Tract,” said Chris Brown, Mayor, City of Morris . “We have a great relationship with the Tract team and look forward to seeing the successful build-out of what is going to be one of the largest data center developments in Illinois. Morris and the surrounding communities will all benefit from infrastructure investment in the area and will position our communities for long-term competitiveness in the national digital infrastructure market.”The Morris Technology Park benefits from a unique combination of infrastructure, connectivity, and market dynamics:• Strategically located directly off I-80 and Highway 6 in Morris, Illinois• Long-haul fiber connectivity to major markets across both U.S. coasts and throughout the Midwest, providing a strong latency advantage• Access to a robust regional “power pocket,” enabling one of the fastest paths to power delivery in the Midwest• Low natural disaster risk further enhances Illinois’ attractiveness for hyperscale investment“ComEd is proud to power the new Morris Technology Park—a project that will bring jobs and high-tech investment to keep our region competitive,” said Gil Quiniones, President and CEO of ComEd . “Working in partnership with the State of Illinois, local leaders, and Tract, we’re ensuring the energy infrastructure is ready to support this cutting-edge facility. With new transmission security agreements in place, we will help further development in northern Illinois while shielding existing ComEd customers from the costs of connecting and serving large infrastructure projects on the grid.”The Morris Technology Park is poised to deliver a transformational economic impact for the region, generating more than 1,000 construction jobs and approximately 350 permanent, high-skilled positions, along with numerous indirect jobs throughout the local community. The project will also provide significant tax revenue and infrastructure benefits. Comparable in scale to the largest data center campuses in the United States, the development underscores the national significance of this investment and reinforces Illinois’ growing role as a premier destination for next-generation digital infrastructure.With the acquisition of this site, Tract adds to its portfolio of master-planned, zoned and powered land which is tailored to the scale that will be required for future data center campuses. Tract has over 25+GW of planned capacity and over 25,000 acres of land under control across the country, including campuses in Arizona, Iowa, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Virginia and now Illinois.About Tract:Tract is the trusted partner for accelerating responsible technology infrastructure. We create opportunities that bring economic development to communities.As technology becomes a larger part of our lives and economy, Tract provides master-planned data center parks to facilitate speed and certainty in developing new data center capacity. We work with hyperscalers and operators, local communities, landowners, and energy companies to incorporate long-term planning and scaled sites in a way that streamlines development cycles and benefits all stakeholders.We believe that master planned development projects must be strategically coordinated with long-term vision and commitments. Our team brings together curated, operational capabilities and essential expertise in planning, development, energy, digital infrastructure, and real estate to achieve end-to-end coordination with our partners.Tract is headquartered in Denver, CO, and works with communities across the globe.

