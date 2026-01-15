Turning winter into a weapon: Oxfam warns of deadly impact of attacks on Ukraine’s energy system

As temperatures plunge to double-digit negatives, millions of people across Ukraine are suffering through another harsh winter with no heating or power, disruptions in communications, and in large parts of the country, no water, as Russia continues its multiple waves of attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure.

The crisis has intensified to the point that authorities have declared a state of emergency in the energy sector, with cities like Kyiv facing prolonged outages amid subzero temperatures. Oxfam, and partner organizations Voice of Romni and Shchedryk, are warning of the life-threatening impacts among civilians, especially among the most vulnerable communities.

“Winter should not be turned into a weapon against the people of Ukraine and we strongly condemn Russia’s targeting of critical infrastructure. These attacks threaten civilian lives, especially the elderly, people with disabilities, families with young children, and displaced people who can’t afford alternative fuel or generators,” said Oxfam Ukraine Response Advocacy Communications and Engagement Manager Sarah Redd.

“Targeting civilian infrastructure is a violation of International Humanitarian Law and we reiterate the call for all warring parties to respect IHL and protect all civilians, as well as infrastructure that is crucial for their survival.”

Oxfam says that strikes on energy infrastructure do more than just dim the lights, they cause both immediate challenges and long-term consequences. Those suffering the worst of the attacks are communities already facing a humanitarian crisis. Among them are Roma communities, who already experience deep structural exclusion, and for whom prolonged power cuts are further compounding risks and making humanitarian access increasingly difficult.

“Kharkiv region is currently facing one of the most difficult situations in Ukraine due to its proximity to the border and ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure. The lack of electricity leads to outbreaks of cold-related illnesses, especially in overcrowded Roma homes. Large families and women with infants are at particular risk: children can become too cold, and it is difficult or impossible to prepare baby food. There is a risk of complete humanitarian isolation due to snow-covered roads and lack of communication,” said Haliya Morozova, regional coordinator of Voice of Romni in Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, in rural villages in southern Ukraine, partner organisation Shchedryk says it is already supporting communities where repeated power cuts, water shortages, and the rising cost of basic needs are pushing people to the brink. Testimonies gathered by Shchedryk from residents highlight how the energy crisis is compounding long-standing hardship in areas affected by occupation and active fighting.

“We already endured eight months of complete blackouts during the occupation and active fighting, and now we are once again under threat,” said Kateryna, a resident of Novopavlivka village in the Velykooleksandrivska community, Kherson region, who received assistance from Shchedryk. “There is no drinking water in our village, so we depend entirely on organisations bringing bottled water. Winter makes everything harder: stove heating requires firewood, which many pensioners simply cannot afford. Reaching a doctor often requires paying for private transport because public options run only twice a week. In winter, every delivery of firewood, water, or hygiene supplies becomes a matter of survival.”

With the cold weather threatening communities for the weeks and months ahead, Oxfam stressed the importance of Ukrainian civil society organisations who are the primary responder to this humanitarian crisis. Many are working without reliable power, heat, or water themselves, while continuing to deliver aid to hard-to-reach communities, underscoring the need for international support to ensure life-saving assistance can continue as winter progresses.

