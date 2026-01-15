The Crowley Company Earns Platinum Recognition Across All Submissions in the 2026 Modern Library Awards

The Crowley Company Logo 2026 LibraryWorks Modern Library Awards logo

2026 Platinum Award Recipients

Crowley goes above and beyond in every interaction we have. I have nothing but good to say about them.” — As evaluated by an anonymous judge

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Crowley Company (Crowley) is proud to announce that four of its products and services have earned Platinum recognition in the 2026 LibraryWorks Modern Library Awards (MLAs). The awards are determined by librarians who actively use the evaluated solutions, making the recognition a strong reflection of The Crowley Company’s performance in real-world digitization environments.Platinum distinction is awarded to submissions that receive the highest level of recognition, based on evaluations of quality, functionality, value, customer service experience, and overall satisfaction.2026 Platinum Award RecipientsCrowley Digitization Services - The Crowley Company Digitization Services earned Platinum recognition for the eighth consecutive year, honoring its continued commitment to providing reliable, scalable capture services that support libraries, archives, and cultural heritage institutions. Judges highlighted Crowley’s experience managing both ongoing and large-scale digitization initiatives, as well as its commitment to quality, consistency, and long-term preservation outcomes.Crowley MACH Mini Film Microfilm Scanner - As a Platinum recipient, the MACH Mini Film Microfilm Scanner was recognized for its performance, reliability, and user-focused design. As an on-demand microform scanner, the MACH Mini supports efficient digitization workflows while delivering high-quality results. One reviewer commented, “Crowley goes above and beyond in every interaction we have. I have nothing but good to say about them.”Crowley UScan+ Advanced Universal Film Scanner - The UScan+ Advanced Universal Film Scanner continued its record as a multi-year Platinum winner. Evaluators noted the strength of its hardware and the depth of its software capabilities, reinforcing its role as a flexible universal film scanner for a wide range of film formats and digitization program needs.Zeutschel OS C Overhead & Large Format Scanner - Receiving Platinum recognition for the second consecutive year, the Zeutschel OS C Overhead and Large Format Scanner stood out for its image quality, production-ready design, and adaptability across a wide range of materials. Librarians also highlighted the expertise and responsiveness of Crowley’s sales and technical service teams throughout implementation and ongoing use.Library RecognitionThe Modern Library Awards rely entirely on feedback from library professionals who use the products and services in active workflows. Submissions are scored across multiple categories, including quality, functionality, value, customer service, and overall satisfaction. Results are calculated through averaged scores, making Platinum recognition a meaningful indicator of sustained performance and customer trust.A special issue of Library Products & Services News, featuring the top-scoring participants of the 2026 MLAs, will be released on January 15, 2026. This edition will highlight the industry’s leading performers, including The Crowley Company’s award-winning products and services.###About The Crowley CompanyFor more than 45 years, The Crowley Company has provided digital and analog preservation solutions to libraries, archives, museums, and cultural heritage organizations worldwide. Crowley offers scanners, digitization and capture services, and ongoing support designed to help institutions preserve and provide access to their collections for future generations.About LibraryWorksLibraryWorks supports library administrators with resources focused on technology, automation, collection management, facilities, staffing, purchasing, and strategic planning. Its publications and programs help libraries evaluate products and services, monitor industry trends, and make informed decisions.About The Modern Library Awards ProgramThe Modern Library Awards program recognizes products and services that contribute to improved library operations and user experience. Awards are based on evaluations from librarians who use the submitted solutions in their day-to-day work.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.