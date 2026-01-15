ST. PETE’S SUPER GREEK FESTIVAL (2026)

Valentine's Day Weekend 2026

St. Pete’s Greek Festival returns with a fresh new theme for Valentine’s Weekend (February 13, 14 & 15, 2026)

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Pete’s Greek Festival returns with a fresh new theme for Valentine’s Weekend (February 13, 14 & 15, 2026).

Share and enjoy authentic & delicious Greek flavors, live music & dancing, and Valentine’s-inspired Greek Desserts and treats while celebrating Greek culture, joy, and community.

Greek Food & Sweet Treats:

Freshly prepared dishes such as Moussaka, Pastitsio, Dolmades, Braised Lamb Shank, and more.

15,000 sq. ft. Outdoor Covered and Heated Tent - Fire-grilled Gyros, Pork and Chicken Souvlaki, Greek Salads, Greek Fries with Oregano & Feta.

Greek Desserts like Loukoumades (Greek golden fried honey puffs) and other signature pastries such as Baklava, Koulourakia, & Galaktoboureko.

Music, Dancing & Romance:

Outdoors dance the night away under the 15,000 sq ft OPA Party Tent.

Eat Greek food indoors (7,500 sq ft).

Entertainment by Demetri & The Islanders, the KEFI Greek Youth and Adult Dance Troupes and other regional dancers.

Free Greek dance and language lessons offered several times daily.

Celebrate Culture, Faith & Community:

Explore Greek heritage in the Greek Culture Room.

Take a guided tour of St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church.

8+ quality vendor booths featuring handmade art, jewelry, clothing, and more.

Greek Coffees and Iced Frappe

Kids Zone (benefiting Plato Academy Charter Schools - PTOs).

Special Features:

Metaxa Booth for tastings, interactive activities, giveaways and other surprises.

$50,000 will be donated to Orthodox ministries and local non-profits.

EXPANDED FREE PARKING ON SITE (300 SPOTS)

Where & When:

St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church

3600 76th Street North

St. Petersburg, Florida 33710

Festival Hours:

Feb 13, 2026: 11 am to 10 pm (Friday)

Feb 14, 2026: 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday)

Feb 15, 2026: 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Parking & Admission:

Parking FREE. Admission - $3 per day. FREE: Ages 12 & under, active military, law enforcement, veterans, and 75+! Eventbrite.com – FREE TICKETS (Limited): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-pete-super-greek-festival-tickets-1976520028612?aff=oddtdtcreator

