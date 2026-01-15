Secretary of State Kris Warner releases the website link for the public to monitor candidate filings throughout West Virginia

Charleston, W.Va. - WV Secretary of State Kris Warner is releasing the official website link to the candidate filings for West Virginia's May 12th Primary Election. The link comes from the website hosted by the WV Secretary of State's Office.

Candidate filing for the Primary Election began on Monday, January 12th. The deadline for eligible West Virginia citizens to file a Certificate of Announcement to become candidates is midnight on Saturday, January 31st.

All relevant election information, including forms, deadlines, guidance, and the list of candidates, can be found at GoVoteWV.com.

Secretary Warner also published a "Running for Office Guide" to help candidates, committees, and political parties plan for their campaign and navigate through the election calendar.

Depending on the office candidates seek, Certificates of Announcements can be filed with either the WVSOS Office or the County Clerk. The WVSOS Office at the State Capitol as well as the regional offices in Clarksburg and Martinsburg will be open until midnight on Saturday, January 31st, to accommodate late filers.

Secretary Warner is encouraging candidates who want to mail in their Certificate of Announcement not to wait until the last day to mail the Certificate. The United States Postal Service has issued public guidance that indicates that mail dropped off at a post office may not be postmarked on the day the mail was dropped off.

This link is the official list of candidates who have filed with the WV Secretary of State, as well as several of those candidates filing at the county level. It is updated throughout each day.