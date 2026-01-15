Professional Golfer Gavin Cohen Partners With Wealth Planning by Bob Chitrathorn on Financial Literacy

Professional golfer Gavin Cohen and financial advisor Bob Chitrathorn announce a partnership centered on trust, growth, and financial education. #BobChitrathorn

On the Green and Beyond: Gavin Cohen and Bob Chitrathorn Unite Around Financial Education

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financial educator and community advocate Bob Chitrathorn, founder of Wealth Planning by Bob Chitrathorn , today announced a new partnership with Gavin Cohen, an emerging professional golfer. More than a traditional sponsorship, the partnership reflects a shared mission, long-term vision, and commitment to bridging the gap between financial literacy and everyday life – especially young people and athletes navigating new stages of success.At the center of the partnership is a belief that financial confidence is a foundational life skill. Cohen will proudly wear Bob Chitrathorn’s logo during competition as a purposeful symbol of alignment, representing integrity, humility, and intentional planning both on and off the course. He views the partnership as a natural extension of how he approaches his career.“What Bob’s doing through Wealth Planning is more than business – it’s about real impact,” says Cohen. “He’s generous with his time, extensive with his knowledge, and deeply committed to helping people become more engaged with their finances and more intentional about their lives. That’s the kind of leadership I want to surround myself with ... and mindset I want to carry into everything I do.”The partnership is rooted in shared values and a mutual desire to make a difference beyond performance metrics. Together, Chitrathorn and Cohen aim to reach young athletes, students, and families with accessible financial education—demonstrating that success is not just earned, but sustained through thoughtful planning and informed decision-making. They want to normalize conversations around monetary responsibility, and encourage smarter financial habits with long-term thinking.Chitrathorn, known for his reputation in sound financial strategy and heartfelt guidance, has built his practice around community impact. Through free resources, educational outreach, and a focus on empowering individuals to take control of their financial future, he seeks to build a movement centered on confidence, clarity, and purpose – he is confident this partnership will further his movement.“Gavin has the kind of character you can’t coach,” says Chitrathorn. “He plays with integrity, lives with humility, and genuinely cares about the people around him – qualities that are rare to see in a professional athlete. He leads with character while competing at the highest level. And when someone like that believes in what you’re building, it pushes you to do even more.”As Cohen’s professional journey continues to gain momentum, the partnership underscores a shared belief: true success is built through preparation, values, and a commitment to growth – both on the leaderboard and in life.About Wealth Planning by Bob ChitrathornWealth Planning by Bob Chitrathorn is a financial advisory platform built on trust, transparency, and service. Focused on empowering individuals and families to become financially confident and purpose-driven, Bob’s practice blends strategic planning with heartfelt guidance, helping clients take control of their financial future with clarity and intention.

Manage Your 401(k)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.