Michigan Auto Law Reveals The Top 10 Most Dangerous Roundabouts in Michigan

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan Auto Law , the leading and largest law firm in Michigan dedicated exclusively to handling auto accident and truck accident cases, has released a report identifying the Top 10 Most Dangerous Roundabouts in Michigan . The rankings are based on an analysis of official data from the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit."This report is part of Michigan Auto Law's ongoing public safety campaign to raise awareness and help drivers make safer decisions on Michigan roads," stated Steve Gursten, President and Attorney at Michigan Auto Law. "By highlighting high-risk roundabouts, our lawyers aim to encourage motorists to use extra caution, refresh their knowledge of driving through roundabouts, and consider alternate routes when possible."While roundabouts are often promoted as safer alternatives to traditional intersections, research from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) shows that converting an intersection into a roundabout can significantly increase the total number of crashes, even though fatal and injury crashes may decrease. This distinction is important, as drivers face a higher overall likelihood of being involved in a collision at roundabouts with elevated crash frequency.Additionally, MDOT's injury and fatality data is generally based on ambulance responses at crash scenes, which may not capture injuries that are not immediately apparent."People can have very serious injuries from crashes where an ambulance is not called to the scene," explains Gursten. "Police reports and ambulance responses can be misleading as they only tell us what people reported immediately afterwards at the scene. They do not – and cannot – accurately take into account all the people who go home and then later that day to the emergency room or who go to a family doctor the next day."Supporting this concern, data from the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit revealed that five out of the Top 20 Most Dangerous Intersections in Michigan were at roundabouts.As driver anxiety and confusion often increase when approaching roundabouts, Michigan Auto Law has launched a Michigan Roundabout Resource Center . The center features an interactive map of both existing and proposed roundabouts across the state, along with MDOT approved safety tips, including:• Traffic in the roundabout always moves counterclockwise.• Choose your lane before entering.• Yield to traffic already in the roundabout.• Yield to pedestrians in the crosswalks.• Indicate your exit by using your turn signal.• Use signs and pavement markings to help guide you.Michigan Auto Law urges drivers to review these safety practices to help prevent crashes statewide. Avoiding distracted and impaired driving and understanding proper roundabout navigation can significantly reduce the risk of collisions."When drivers understand how to properly navigate a roundabout, everyone is safer," stated Gursten. "Our goal is to give Michigan drivers the information they need to reduce confusion, prevent crashes, and protect themselves and their families on the road."The Top 10 Most Dangerous Roundabouts in Michigan1. 18 1/2 MILE RD. @ VAN DYKE AVE., Sterling Heights, 162 Crashes, 12 InjuriesTotal crashes jumped 20% from 135 in 2023 to 162 in 2024. Total crashes in previous years were: 2022 (118), 2021 (168), 2020 (131), 2019 (229). This was also the second most dangerous intersection in 2024.2. MARTIN PKWY. @ N. PONTIAC TRL., Commerce Twp, 151 Total Crashes, 9 InjuriesThis is Oakland Counties largest roundabout. Total crashes fell to 151 in 2024 from 160 in 2023. Total crashes in previous years were: 2022 (126), 2021 (140), 2020 (110), and 2019 (161) total crashes. This was also the third most dangerous intersection in 2024.3. ORCHARD LAKE RD. @ 14 MILE RD., Farmington Hills, 109 Total Crashes, 5 InjuriesTotal crashes fell by 17% in 2024 falling from 132 in 2023. Total crashes in previous years were: 2022 (64), 2021 (122), 2020 (89), and 2019 (178)4. STATE RD. @ W. ELLSWORTH RD., Ann Arbor, 85 Total Crashes, 5 InjuriesTotal crashes plummeted 32% in 2024, going from 126 in 2023 to 85 in 2024. Total crashes in previous years were: 2022 (93), 2021 (79), 2020 (69), and 2019 (154).5. LEE RD. @ WHITMORE LAKE RD. Green Oak Township, 80 Total Crashes, 3 InjuriesTotal crashes feel slights from the 85 in 2023. Total crashes in previous years were: 2022 (70), 2021 (71), and 2020 (35).6. OAKLEY PARK RD. @ MARTIN PWKY. Commerce Township, 69 Total Crashes, 6 Injuries7. FARMINGTON RD. @ W. MAPLE RD. West Bloomfield Township, 64 Total Crashes, 7 Injuries8. SPRINKLE RD. @ CORK ST. (NORTH OF I 94) Kalamazoo, 49 Total Crashes, 15 Injuries9. DRAKE RD. @ W. MAPLE RD. West Bloomfield Township, 48 Total Crashes, 6 Injuries10. ROMENCE PKWY. @ S. WESTNEDGE AVE. Portage, 31 Total Crashes, 8 InjuriesNote: Roundabouts constructed in 2024 or after are excluded due to insufficient full-year data.For a complete list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Roundabouts in Michigan and the Most Dangerous Intersections, visit MichiganAutoLaw.com. The site also offers free educational resources on what to do after a car accident and how to stay safe on Michigan roads.###About Michigan Auto LawMichigan Auto Law is the leading and largest law firm in Michigan that specializes exclusively in handling auto accident and truck accident cases throughout the state. For more than 50 years, Attorney Steven Gursten and his team of auto accident attorneys have litigated thousands of motor vehicle crashes and personal injury lawsuits, securing the largest auto and truck accident settlement in Michigan and more million-dollar auto accident results than any law firm in the state. Michigan Auto Law has also been listed for 17 consecutive years with top reported settlements and trial verdicts in Michigan. Michigan Auto Law has a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and its attorneys are recognized as national authorities in auto accident litigation, leading the firm to be named "the best in the business" by Michigan Lawyers Weekly newspaper and to being named to “The Best Lawyer’s in America” for over 10 straight years. Michigan Auto Law has also been recognized among the "Best Law Firms" in the U.S. and it has earned the Martindale-Hubbell Preeminent AV Rating for Highest Level of Professional Excellence. Michigan Auto Law’s mission is to make a real difference in the lives of those they represent and to make Michigan a better and safer place. 