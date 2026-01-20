Green Orchid Launches 'Freedom Wealth & Operations Blueprint™' to Help Founders Escape Business Chaos

Francesca Kenney, Founder

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Orchid Consulting today announced the launch of its new signature offering, the "Freedom Wealth & Operations Blueprint™." This comprehensive program is designed for founders and owners of companies ranging from $2 million to $350 million in revenue who feel stuck despite their success. The blueprint provides a holistic approach to align business operations with personal wealth goals, enabling entrepreneurs to achieve true freedom of time and money.

Many business owners find themselves overwhelmed, battling operational chaos, cash flow problems, and an over-dependence on their daily involvement. The Freedom Wealth & Operations Blueprint™ directly addresses these challenges by engineering a business that runs smoothly and profitably without constant owner intervention. It bridges the critical gap between revenue and profit, transforming a successful business on paper into a tangible source of personal freedom and wealth.

The program begins with a $5,000 "Freedom Audit," a diagnostic deep-dive that uncovers operational gaps, profit leaks, and misalignment between the business and the owner's exit strategy. Following the audit, clients receive a customized Freedom Blueprint and can decide on the next steps to implement the recommended changes. This unique methodology integrates operational efficiency, exit preparedness, and strategic tax and wealth planning.

"We don’t just help you grow your business; we engineer your company to buy back your time, build your personal wealth, and give you real exit options—all at the same time,” says Francesca Kenney, founder of Green Orchid and the driving force behind the new offering.

The Freedom Wealth & Operations Blueprint™ is ideal for founders who are burning out from juggling disconnected advisors and random tactics. By implementing a cohesive system, Green Orchid helps business owners fix broken processes, reduce firefighting, and prepare their companies for a future sale, succession, or a lifestyle of their own design.

Green Orchid Consulting, led by best-selling author and strategic management consultant Francesca Kenney, provides holistic financial and operational guidance. The firm specializes in helping business owners create scalable, profitable companies that are less owner-dependent, allowing them to achieve their personal and financial goals.

