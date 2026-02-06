Singer/Songwriter Hailey Newman releases new hit Single 'Out Of Touch'

It captures the quiet distance that grows when communication fades and emotions go unspoken. The song reflects on trying to hold on while realizing things aren’t the same anymore.” — Hailey Newman

PRESTONSBURG, KY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hailey Newman Releases New Hit Single “Out Of Touch” on February 6th

Singer/songwriter Hailey Newman is set to kick off 2026 with the release of her powerful new single, “Out Of Touch,” on February 6th.. Following a remarkable year in 2025, where multiple singles soared on the iTunes and Apple Music charts, Newman continues to solidify her position in the music industry with this emotive new track.

“Out Of Touch” encapsulates the poignant feelings of disconnection that can develop between individuals who once shared a close bond. With her signature powerful vocals, Newman invites listeners to explore the complexities of fading communication and unexpressed emotions. This latest release is expected to resonate deeply with fans and newcomers alike, further propelling Newman's already impressive trajectory.

“Out of Touch is about feeling disconnected from someone you once felt close to,” shares Newman. “It captures the quiet distance that grows when communication fades and emotions go unspoken. The song reflects on trying to hold on while realizing things aren’t the same anymore.”

As Hailey Newman continues to blaze trails in the music industry, “Out Of Touch” promises to be another standout addition to her discography. Fans can expect a blend of heartfelt lyrics and captivating melodies that have become synonymous with Newman’s style.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Halo Records

Phone: (606) 791-6373

Email: haileynewmanofficial@gmail.com

About Hailey Newman-Hailey Newman is an emerging singer-songwriter known for her evocative lyrics and powerful vocal performances. With multiple chart-topping singles, Newman is rapidly gaining recognition in the music industry. She is dedicated to crafting songs that resonate with her audience and explore the intricacies of human emotions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.