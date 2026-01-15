Real Estate Expert Laurie Bouwman Explains Different Types of Waterfront Properties in the Area for HelloNation

Real Estate Expert Laurie Bouwman

INTERLOCHEN, MI, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What helps people understand the real differences between waterfront properties around Interlochen and the surrounding region? According to a HelloNation article, the answer comes from looking closely at how each lake shapes daily life. Real Estate Expert Laurie Bouwman of Interlochen guides readers through these distinctions by outlining how shorelines, depth, scenery, and local conditions create unique styles of lakefront living. The feature explains that buyers often arrive with the idea that all waterfront properties feel similar, but time spent near different lakes shows how varied these environments can be.The article begins by discussing Duck Lake, which sits among quiet neighborhoods and tall, mature trees. Its gentle shoreline makes it easy for residents to enter the water for swimming or to launch a kayak. Bouwman explains that many people who prefer calm routines and predictable conditions gravitate toward this lake. The steady feel of Duck Lake also means that waterfront properties here often appeal to buyers who want a peaceful setting without the need for constant upkeep caused by strong wave action. Interlochen residents describe it as a place where the pace remains steady, and the water always feels within reach.Green Lake offers a similar sense of calm but with a wider, more open feel. The HelloNation article highlights how sunsets stretch across the water and create broad reflections that many homeowners enjoy from their decks and docks. Bouwman notes that the openness gives a feeling of space while still maintaining the quiet rhythm people value in this part of the region. The article points out that the public access near Interlochen Center for the Arts brings a seasonal pulse of visitors, adding a bit of summertime energy. Even with this activity, neighborhoods along Green Lake stay peaceful, and waterfront properties here tend to attract buyers who want spacious views paired with relaxed living.Long Lake brings a different experience because of its depth and size. The article shows how these features support an active lifestyle that includes water skiing, tubing, and long boating routes. Bouwman explains that deeper water also creates strong fishing conditions that appeal to anglers. Residents often say that living on Long Lake encourages them to spend more time outside because the lake itself invites movement. The shoreline ranges from rocky stretches to softer entry points, giving buyers choices that suit their personal preferences. Waterfront properties on Long Lake frequently draw people who want lake living to be a major part of their day instead of just an occasional activity.Then the article shifts to Lake Michigan, which introduces an entirely different type of shoreline and daily experience. Its vast size brings stronger waves, powerful winds, and dramatic weather changes. Bouwman helps readers understand that living along Lake Michigan requires more preparation and attention to maintenance. Waterfront properties in this area face changing conditions that can shape everything from dock placement to building materials. Yet the reward comes in the form of sweeping views, open horizons, and a sense of connection to one of the Great Lakes. Many buyers who choose Lake Michigan want not only a home but also a landscape that offers constant movement and visual drama.Grand Traverse Bay sits between the inland lakes and Lake Michigan, creating a balanced form of lake living. The water stays calmer and more protected than Lake Michigan, but the long sightlines still give a feeling of openness. Bouwman explains that neighborhoods range widely, from small seasonal cottages to high-end homes. This variety makes the bay appealing for many lifestyles. The article notes that the clear water and textured shoreline bring a blend of beauty and practicality, and waterfront properties in this area often attract people who want a strong boating community paired with scenic surroundings.Throughout the HelloNation feature, Bouwman emphasizes that choosing among these lakes comes down to how buyers imagine their daily routines. Duck Lake offers quiet mornings and smooth water that encourages slow paddling. Green Lake provides peaceful living paired with expansive views. Long Lake supports a more active lifestyle with room for movement and recreation. Lake Michigan offers grandeur and a landscape shaped by natural strength. Grand Traverse Bay brings together convenience, clarity, and a shoreline suited to many types of homeowners. The article titled Different Types of Waterfront Properties in the Area features insights from Laurie Bouwman, Real Estate Expert of Interlochen, MI, in HelloNation.

