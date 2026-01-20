Austrian Family Brings Authentic Vegan Experience to Cyprus with ‘The Vegans Heaven’

more than a shop... We love what we do!

The Vegans Heaven is offering 100% vegan and cruelty-free products, also a community hub with workshops, cooking classes and events for a sustainable lifestyle.

Every sourdough loaf, every workshop, every community gathering is another step toward the more compassionate world we envision.” — Anja Fankhauser

POLIS, PAPHOS, CYPRUS, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A unique sanctuary for conscious living has taken root in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus, where an Austrian family has established "The Vegans Heaven" – a multifaceted vegan enterprise combining an organic shop, artisanal sourdough bakery, and community event center. The family-run business has quickly become a vital hub for both locals and tourists seeking high-quality vegan products and meaningful connections with like-minded individuals.The heart of The Vegans Heaven beats in its organic sourdough bakery, where traditional fermentation techniques meet plant-based innovation. Their signature sourdough bread, along with cakes and pizzas – including gluten-free options – are produced daily using organic ingredients and time-honored methods."Sourdough isn't just delicious; it represents our philosophy of patience and natural processes," explains Anja Fankhauser, co-founder of The Vegans Heaven. "The slow fermentation creates bread that's not only more digestible but connects us to traditional food preparation methods that have sustained communities for centuries. This mirrors our approach to building a conscious community here in Cyprus."Beyond retail, The Vegans Heaven has established itself as a community cornerstone through diverse events ranging from cooking and baking workshops to organized trekking tours and mini-cruises to the Blue Lagoon featuring vegan potluck meals. These gatherings have fostered a growing network of plant-based enthusiasts and curious newcomers alike.The multicultural team, comprising Austrian and German founders and staff, brings Central European precision and warmth to the Mediterranean setting. This unique cultural blend has resonated with the international community in Cyprus, particularly appealing to German-speaking visitors and residents seeking familiar quality standards with Mediterranean flair."We didn't just want to open another shop – we wanted to create a sanctuary where people feel welcome and inspired," shares Carina Schwenninger, co-founder. "Whether someone is a committed vegan or simply curious about incorporating more plant-based options, we provide the products, knowledge, and community support to make that journey enjoyable. Living plant-based should be easy, joyful, and full of flavor."The business has expanded its reach through innovative services like video shopping, allowing customers unable to visit in person to receive personalized guidance. Additionally, a portion of proceeds supports local animal welfare initiatives, particularly cat protection efforts.Looking ahead, The Vegans Heaven plans to expand their workshop offerings and strengthen community partnerships while maintaining their commitment to authenticity and sustainability. "We're not just selling products – we're nurturing a movement toward more conscious living," concludes Anja. "Every sourdough loaf, every workshop, every community gathering is another step toward the more compassionate world we envision."

