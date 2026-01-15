Real Estate Expert Ginny Fey Explains the Benefits of Rightsizing in HelloNation

Real Estate Expert Ginny Fey

What does it mean to live better in a smaller space?

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What does it mean to live better in a smaller space? In HelloNation, real estate expert Ginny Fey of Real Estate One in Traverse City, Michigan, explores the idea of rightsizing and how it can bring new freedom and joy for older adults. She explains that moving into a smaller home is not about losing space but about gaining clarity, peace, and connection.Fey emphasizes that rightsizing after 60 is not about shrinking a lifestyle but reshaping it to fit current needs. A home that once worked well may eventually feel overwhelming, requiring more upkeep and energy than it provides in return. Choosing a smaller, more practical space allows individuals to create an environment that truly supports their present stage of life.One of the biggest advantages, she notes, is reduced stress. A smaller home means fewer chores, less maintenance, and more time to focus on the people and activities that matter most. For many, this shift opens the door to hobbies, travel, or simply more restful days without the burden of constant upkeep.Fey also points out that a home filled with unused belongings can add unnecessary pressure. By letting go of what no longer serves a purpose, individuals can experience a lighter, more intentional way of living. This process not only declutters the home but also creates more emotional space for meaningful connections and experiences.Financial benefits are another key part of rightsizing. Lower bills, reduced maintenance costs, and the chance to reallocate money toward experiences instead of expenses often make the change both practical and rewarding. These savings can help make retirement more comfortable and enjoyable.In addition, smaller homes often bring residents closer to the community. Whether it means moving nearer to family, reconnecting with friends, or enjoying a walkable neighborhood, rightsizing creates opportunities for greater connection. It becomes less about physical space and more about social and emotional fulfillment.Fey encourages thoughtful reflection throughout the process. Asking questions such as which possessions still hold meaning, which routines bring happiness, and which spaces are truly used can guide decisions. This reflection ensures that the new home aligns with the life an individual wants now, not the one they had decades ago.Ultimately, rightsizing is not about giving up space but about making room for what matters most. It is a shift toward a lifestyle that is lighter, simpler, and more deeply connected.Ginny Fey shares these insights in Smaller Space, Bigger Life: The Joy of Rightsizing, where she shows how embracing a smaller home can create more freedom and fulfillment in retirement.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.