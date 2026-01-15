South Africa calls for restraint and dialogue in Iran

The South African Government is following the developments in Iran with concern.

The reports of unrest and the subsequent loss of life are concerning, and South Africa urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint.

South Africa firmly believes that the right to peaceful protest, freedom of expression, and freedom of association are universal human rights that must be upheld without exception.

We therefore call on the Iranian authorities to ensure that citizens exercise their right to protest in peace.

Sustainable peace and stability can only be achieved through solutions that centre the agency of the Iranian people.

