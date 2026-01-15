Home Affairs extends deadline for public comments on Draft Revised White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection

Extension of closing date for public comments on Draft Revised White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection

15 January 2026

The Department of Home Affairs has extended the closing date for the submission of public comments on the Draft Revised White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection (“Draft Revised White Paper”) from 31 January 2026 to 15 February 2026. The Government Gazette announcing the extension is available here.

On 12 December 2025, the Department invited members of the public to submit comments on the Draft Revised White Paper, recognising that public consultation is a critical component of the policy development process. In order to maximise public participation and inclusivity following the Festive Season, the Department has now extended the deadline to 15 February 2026.

Since the publication of the Draft Revised White Paper, the Department has received valuable written submissions from members of the public and key stakeholders.

To further enhance public participation, the department is hosting a series of provincial public engagement sessions, as well as a national public consultation, from 15 to 30 January 2026. The Draft Revised White Paper, together with the questionnaire, can be downloaded from the Department’s website (www.dha.gov.za).

How to Submit Comments

Comments may be submitted in writing until 15 February 2026 to:

Email: Whitepaper@dha.gov.za

Postal: The Director-General, Department of Home Affairs, Private Bag X114, Pretoria, 0001

Media enquiries:

Carli Van Wyk – Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 079 166 3899

