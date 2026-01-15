JobSquad Secures U.S. Department of Labor National Registration for Apprenticeship Program

JobSquad earned U.S. DOL national registration, enabling nationwide, employer-led apprenticeships that deliver paid training, credentials, and talent pipelines.

This national registration allows us to scale employer-led apprenticeship programs that connect people to long-term careers, not just jobs.” — JM Arimany, A Division President

MISHAWAKA, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobSquad Staffing has secured national registration for its Registered Apprenticeship Program from the U.S. Department of Labor, marking a significant milestone in the company’s evolution as a national workforce development provider. Announced on January 16, 2026, from its headquarters in Mishawaka, Indiana, the designation authorizes JobSquad to deliver federally recognized apprenticeship programs across the United States, positioning the company among a limited group of organizations approved to operate within the federal apprenticeship system.National registration enables JobSquad to sponsor and manage Registered Apprenticeship Programs on a multi-state basis under a single federal framework. This approval allows the company to scale apprenticeship delivery consistently across jurisdictions while maintaining compliance with federal standards governing program structure, training quality, wage progression, and credentialing. The designation reflects the Department of Labor’s confidence in JobSquad’s ability to administer employer-led training programs that meet rigorous national requirements.With this approval, JobSquad plans to deploy apprenticeship programs across several high-demand sectors of the U.S. economy. These include skilled trades, manufacturing, logistics, facilities services, and infrastructure—industries that continue to face persistent labor shortages and rising demand for job-ready talent. Apprenticeship programs in the skilled trades will be delivered through JobSquad’s TradeHunters division, which focuses specifically on workforce solutions for trade-based and technical occupations.Registered Apprenticeships are a proven workforce development model that combines full-time paid employment with structured on-the-job learning and related classroom instruction. Participants earn wages while they learn, receive progressive wage increases as they advance through the program, and complete a curriculum aligned with industry-recognized competencies. Upon completion, apprentices earn nationally recognized credentials that are portable across employers and states, providing long-term career value rather than short-term job placement.The national registration aligns with broader federal efforts to expand employer-driven apprenticeship pathways as an alternative to traditional post-secondary education models. Policymakers increasingly view Registered Apprenticeships as a mechanism to address workforce shortages, reduce barriers to employment, and create pathways into middle-skill and high-skill occupations without the burden of student debt. By securing national approval, JobSquad is positioned to support these policy objectives at scale, working directly with employers to design programs that reflect real-world workforce needs.From an operational standpoint, national registration allows JobSquad to standardize apprenticeship design, compliance, and reporting while maintaining flexibility to tailor programs to specific industries and employer requirements. Employers participating in JobSquad-sponsored apprenticeships gain access to a structured talent development framework that integrates recruitment, training, and retention into a single pipeline. For workers, the model offers a clear connection between employment and long-term career progression.Commenting on the announcement, JM Arimany, a Division President of JobSquad emphasized the strategic importance of the designation. He noted that one of the central challenges in today’s labor market is bridging the gap between open jobs and sustainable careers. According to Arimany, national registration enables JobSquad to scale apprenticeship models that have already demonstrated value, extending their reach to employers and workers across the country.JobSquad Staffing is headquartered in Mishawaka, Indiana, and operates as a national staffing and workforce development provider. The company delivers integrated workforce solutions that connect employers with talent while supporting skill development and compliance requirements. The national apprenticeship registration represents a continuation of JobSquad’s focus on building structured, scalable workforce pathways that respond to evolving labor market demands.Overall, the Department of Labor’s approval marks a foundational step in JobSquad’s national apprenticeship strategy. By combining staffing expertise with federally recognized training programs, the company aims to help employers build sustainable talent pipelines while providing workers with accessible, career-oriented opportunities. The designation reinforces JobSquad’s role within the national workforce ecosystem and positions the company to contribute meaningfully to the expansion of Registered Apprenticeships across the United States.

