Patrick J. Yuran Announces Launch of Holding On & Letting Go: A Story of Love, Life, & Loss

Carrollton Local Shares Powerful Story of Perseverance in the Face of Illness with New Book Release

CARROLLTON, GA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Educator, entrepreneur, and author Patrick J. Yuran today announced the release of his new book, "Holding On & Letting Go: A Story of Love, Life, & Loss," available for purchase beginning January 15. The proceeds of the book will be donated to The Marie Yuran Endowment for Cancer Care.In "Holding On & Letting Go," Yuran invites readers into an intimate journey shaped by love, illness, and loss. When his wife, Marie, was diagnosed with stage IV metastatic breast cancer, life became uncertain. What followed was not only a story of grief, but of enduring connection. Through ten chapters, each centered on a lesson learned together, Yuran blends memoir with reflection prompts and discussion questions designed to support readers navigating caregiving, loss, or seasons of profound change.Yuran currently serves as the Head of School at Oak Mountain Academy and brings more than 25 years of experience as an educator, leader, and creative to the page. His career spans academic leadership, organizational development, and the arts, including the creation of the NoVa Learning Model, which reimagines education by shifting classrooms from content delivery to discovery.Beyond education, Yuran is the founder and Artistic Director of The REAL Theatre, a not-for-profit dedicated to building community through the performing arts. He is also the owner of PJ Productions, PM Retreat Properties, and founder and President of PJY Consulting, supporting schools, universities, and arts organizations in strategic growth and program development.The upcoming book tour will bring the memoir into community-centered spaces across West Georgia, offering readings, book signings and a chance to meet the author. More details regarding dates and locations will be provided soon."Holding On & Letting Go: A Story of Love, Life, & Loss" is a companion for caregivers, families, and anyone seeking meaning amid adversity—reminding readers that even in uncertain waters, love remains both anchor and compass.The book is now available for purchase at Walmart Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.For more information about the book, tour events, or media inquiries, please contact emma.swales@moburst.com or call (678)-848-4834.# # #About Patrick YuranPatrick J. Yuran is an educator, entrepreneur, and storyteller with more than 25 years of experience inspiring communities through learning, leadership, and the arts. His innovative Nova Discovery Experience: A Skills-Based Learning Model reimagines education by shifting classrooms from content delivery to discovery, helping both teachers and students thrive in a rapidly changing world. Patrick is also a published writer whose work includes scholarly articles, education-based features, and human-interest stories in magazines and newspapers. Known for blending insight with compassion, his writing speaks to both professional and personal audiences. Beyond education, Patrick is the founder and Artistic Director of The REAL Theatre, as well as the owner of PJ Productions and PM Retreat Properties. He also leads PJY Consulting, where he supports schools, universities, and arts organizations in strategic growth.

