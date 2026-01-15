Clarity Unveils Heartfelt New Single ‘Hurt My Heart’ Showcasing Poignant Storytelling and Genre-Bending Pop

Clarity Liao

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Francisco-based singer-songwriter Clarity Liao unveils her latest single, “ Hurt My Heart ”, a poignant pop track that blends vulnerability, technical prowess, and heartfelt storytelling. Written and recorded at just 12 years old, the song showcases Clarity’s growing artistry as she transitions from her work as principal songwriter for the award-winning band Navillera to her solo career.Since the age of seven, Clarity Liao has been composing music, honing her craft through piano, guitar, and her early love of performing. She gained recognition with Navillera’s debut single, “Too Young” (2024), winner of the Yamaha National Best Popular Music Award, and “I Need You”, which secured first place in the 2025 YMS National Composers competition. Now, Clarity turns her focus to her solo work, blending genres from indie pop to R&B, bedroom pop, and modern doo-wop in her upcoming EP, ‘Dear…’, which explores themes of love, jealousy, and loss.“Hurt My Heart” draws inspiration from Clarity’s past self, who didn’t know how to protect herself from betrayal by her close friends. Clarity empathizes with the pain and loneliness of being left all alone. The track states"I wrote this song for you, cus it hurt my heart to see you cry."The track is as technically impressive as it is emotionally resonant, featuring complex chord progressions with intricate vocal arrangements. Recorded solo in the studio for the first time, Clarity worked tirelessly to perfect her performance, pouring emotion into every take.Influenced by both contemporary stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, and Regina Spektor, as well as classics like Celine Dion and Frankie Valli, Clarity’s sound is a unique mix of heartfelt storytelling and mature musicianship. The single demonstrates her fearless approach to music and her dedication to authenticity, even under challenging circumstances."This song represents my music journey, and the tears shed aspiring to be a singer/songwriter myself," Clarity reflects. "It reminds me that there are always better days ahead. We let those who don't see our true beauty fall into their hole. I have gone so far, so why not go further."“Hurt My Heart” is available now on all streaming platforms, marking an important milestone in Clarity’s solo career and the first glimpse into the introspective, genre-spanning world of her forthcoming EP.

