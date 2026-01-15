Minister Pieter Groenewald announces 2025 matric results for Correctional Services schools, 19 Jan

Minister Pieter Groenewald announces 2025 matric results for Correctional Services schools and honour top performing inmates

The Minister of Correctional Services, Dr Pieter Groenewald, will on Monday, 19 January 2026, officially announce the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric results for Correctional Services schools at Goodwood Correctional Facility in the Western Cape.

Over the years, inmates have consistently demonstrated that access to education within correctional centres is a critical pillar of rehabilitation. Correctional Services schools have continued to record pass rates exceeding the national average. These outcomes reaffirm the Department’s view that education remains a powerful instrument for personal development, social reintegration and a prosperous future.

During the announcement, Minister Groenewald will release the overall national pass percentage for Correctional Services schools and provide an overview of performance trends across regions. The occasion will also recognise and reward best-performing inmates and educators in acknowledgement of their discipline, commitment and academic excellence.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 19 January 2026

Venue: Goodwood Correctional Facility, Western Cape

Time: 09h00

Media enquiries and confirmations:

Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

