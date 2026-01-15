EU Policymakers and French Industry Discuss the Quantum Act Facilitated by Alice & Bob And QuIC

Meeting attendees included (l to r): Freeke Heijman; Niccolo Somaschi; Eric Eppe; Fanny Bouton; Loic Le Loarer; Kilian Gross; Michel Kurek; Mathieu Dollon; Theau Peronnin; Cecile Perrault; Alexandra Paul; Thomas Strohm; Constantijn van Oranje; and Olivier Tonneau.

Leaders from quantum scale-ups, a venture investment firm, and French and EU governments aimed to identify practical actions to support quantum scale-ups

Europe has the talent, drive and technology to lead the global quantum industry. Coordinating efforts across government, investors and businesses is necessary to supercharge these resources.” — Théau Peronnin, CEO and co-founder of Alice & Bob

PARIS, FRANCE, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alice & Bob, a global leader in fault-tolerant quantum computing , and the European Quantum Industry Consortium (QuIC), hosted a roundtable discussion this week among senior leaders from European quantum scale-ups, major corporations, investors and European Union policymakers to discuss how to support the growth and scaling of Europe’s quantum industry. The leaders focused on practical challenges facing quantum companies as they move from research to market, in the context of ongoing work on the European Quantum Act Proposed last year, the European Quantum Act is designed to develop a fully-fledged European quantum ecosystem while addressing related economic, ethical and security challenges. The European Commission for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy plans to release the Quantum Act by Q2 2026.Thomas Strohm, president of QuIC, said this meeting between French industry leaders and members of Europe’s High-Level Advisory Board, helped inform the pending EU Quantum Act to make Europe a competitive, resilient and globally dominant quantum industrial powerhouse.“Europe’s quantum industry is one of the world’s most innovative and capable industry communities,” Strohm said. “The European quantum industry will be the key enabler to achieve the objectives of the Quantum Europe Strategy."Théau Peronnin, CEO and co-founder of Alice & Bob, has seen the challenges of building a quantum company firsthand as the company develops cat qubit hardware, builds a state-of-the-art quantum lab in Paris, and recruits engineers, physicists and business leaders as part of an ongoing 100-person hiring plan.“Europe has the talent, the drive and the technology to lead the global quantum industry,” Peronnin said. “Coordinating efforts across government, investors and businesses is necessary to supercharge these existing resources for the entire EU.”Peronnin and Cecile M. Perrault, head of innovation and partnerships at Alice & Bob, attended the roundtable along with executives from Airbus, Eviden, Multiverse Computing France, OVH Cloud, Pasqal, QBlox/TechLeap, Quandela, and Quantonation.Kilian Gross, Director for Enabling and Emerging Technologies for the European Union, DG CNECT, Loic Le Loarer, the coordinator of the French National Quantum Strategy, and Constantijn van Oranje, a member of the High-Level Advisory Board of the EU Quantum Act, joined the conversation as well.“Today, the representatives of the French Quantum ecosystem signaled the urgency and massive opportunity of delivering Europe’s ambition for quantum sovereignty,” said Constantijn van Oranje, “However, to achieve this we need a drive to win, and develop robust, agile, and purposeful public procurement instruments and substantially more equity funding.”With the act, The European Commission’s goal is to make Europe a global leader in quantum by 2030 and to foster a resilient, sovereign quantum ecosystem that fuels startup growth, transforms scientific research into market-ready applications, and maintains Europe's scientific leadership. The Strategy targets five areas: research and innovation, quantum infrastructures, ecosystem strengthening, space and dual-use technologies, and quantum skills.QuIC recently held a similar meeting in Delft and plans to hold future roundtables across Europe.About QuICThe European Quantum Industry Consortium (QuIC) is a not-for-profit industry association dedicated to the growth of the quantum technology sector and making Europe a global market leader. Members include large enterprises, SMEs and start-ups, investors, research and technology organisations and other associations and work together to inform policies, shape the foundations of the industry, boost the European industry’s competitiveness, and bring value to Europe, its businesses and its citizens.About Alice & BobAlice & Bob is a quantum computing company based in Paris and Boston whose goal is to create the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Founded in 2020, Alice & Bob has raised €130 million in funding, hired over 150 employees and demonstrated experimental results surpassing those of technology giants such as Google or IBM.Advised by Nobel Prize winning researchers, Alice & Bob specializes in cat qubits, a technology developed by the company’s founders and later adopted by Amazon. Demonstrating the power of its cat architecture, Alice & Bob recently showed that it could reduce the hardware requirements for building a useful large-scale quantum computer by up to 200 times compared with competing approaches.Follow Alice & Bob on LinkedIn, X or YouTube, visit their website www.alice-bob.com , or join The Cat Tree on Slack to learn more.

